Pope Francis says sexual pleasure is “a gift from God” –

The leader of the Catholic church described this Wednesday, 17th, during a catechesis dedicated to the “addiction of lust”, sexual pleasure as being a gift from God, warning against “satisfaction without a relationship”, which in his opinion, as he said , “can generate forms of dependence.”

“We have to defend love, love of the heart, mind, body, pure love in giving ourselves to others. And this is the beauty of sexual relations”, said Pope Francis, during the general audience.

“Among all human pleasures, sexuality has a powerful voice, it involves all the senses; it dwells in both the body and the psyche, and that is very beautiful; but if it is not disciplined with patience, if it is not inscribed in a relationship and in a story where two individuals transform it into a loving dance, it becomes a chain that deprives human beings of freedom”, continued Francisco.

For the Pope, sexual pleasure is a “gift from God”, a gift that must be cultivated responsibly.

