Popular bitcoin ETF gets green light for US market: ‘price explosion expected’ | Financial

The crypto market has a size of approximately $1,700 billion. The crypto community reacted with joy to the approval of the very first exchange traded fund or ETF, an investment listed on the stock exchange.

Fake message

Bitcoin, which was established in 2009, and its blockchain network have thus become part of the official financial system via the ETF. The first request was made in 2013, but the SEC has denied numerous access requests since then.

In addition to the major asset manager BlackRock, ten others, including service providers such as Fidelity, Invesco and crypto funds Grayscale, in addition to Ark and 21Shares, have requested and have now received approval for their ETF.

Bitcoin’s price rose 1.3% to $45,982 after Wednesday’s SEC report.

On Tuesday evening, a fake message on X briefly caused confusion in the crypto community. The American regulator quickly made it clear that it had not yet approved spot ETFs on bitcoin.

‘More liquidity’

There was also unrest on Wednesday evening. Immediately after the SEC published the approval, the 22-page document disappeared from the website. Moreover, the watchdog could not be reached.

CEO Julien Vallet of the Dutch crypto platform Finst thinks it is logical that crypto investors were looking forward to this decision by the SEC. “The arrival of spot bitcoin ETFs in the US leads to more liquidity and the regulations for these funds are stricter, so that investors are better protected. This is especially important for institutional parties, who are often unable to invest directly in cryptos.”

Not too optimistic?

Following the fake message on Tuesday evening, the price of bitcoin shot up to $48,000, before falling below $46,000 after the denial. Vallet wonders whether many bitcoin investors are not too optimistic in their expectation that a definitive green light will push the price up sharply in the short term. “Everyone expects the price to rise rapidly. I think the initial price reaction may be disappointing, in line with the adage buy the rumor and sell the news.”

According to Vallet, the approval is very important for the crypto world. “It creates awareness and leads to more media attention. I also expect a very clear positive effect on price developments in the longer term. Because institutional investors will gradually enter spot bitcoin ETFs. We also saw this earlier with the launch of such funds in gold.”

‘ETFs meet requirements’

Vallet expects that current retail investors will not switch en masse to spot ETFs. “Some will find it useful to have their investments in shares and bitcoins with one broker. But there are disadvantages to an ETF, such as annual management costs that will often amount to 0.5-0.7%,” he says.

“In addition, investors can only trade in the ETF during regular opening hours of the stock exchange, while bitcoin trading takes place continuously. A direct investment in cryptos also has the advantage that you can send them to your hardware wallet (a physical storage device for your coins).”