Popular medicine that you should have at home can cause dementia, study says

#Popular #medicine #home #dementia #study

A recent study published in the scientific journal Neurology revealed that long-term use of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), a class of medications widely prescribed to treat acid reflux, can increase the risk of developing dementia by 33%.

See also: Alcohol and medicines! 3 dangerous combinations that can be FATAL

In fact, they are often recommended to relieve discomfort and treat damage to esophageal tissues caused by acid reflux, PPIs work by reducing acid production in the stomach. However, research highlights a worrying link between long-term use of these medications and an increased risk of dementia.

PPIs and cognitive health

Several previous studies have already raised concerns about the side effects of PPIs, and this recent research, led by the Neurology team, deepens the investigation into the impact of these medications on cognitive health.

Dementia: study with 5,700 participants

To carry out the study, more than 5,700 participants over the age of 45 were analyzed, 1,490 of whom were regular users of acid reflux medication. Participants were divided into groups based on duration of PPI use.

Therefore, those who used the medications for more than 4.4 years showed a significant increase in the risk of developing dementia, with 58 cases identified among 497 people.

Increased risk of dementia

The results, after adjusting for factors such as age, sex, race and related health conditions, indicated that the risk of dementia was 33% higher for those who used PPIs for a long time.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the study did not identify an increase in the risk of dementia for those who used the medications for less than 4.4 years.

Also Read:  The reason for the love of junk food may be the "Black Death"

Conscious use of two PPIs

In light of these findings, experts highlight the importance of judicious prescription and conscious use of these medications. They recommend that patients and healthcare professionals carefully weigh the risks and benefits of long-term use of PPIs.

Advances in research needed

In other words, more research needs to be done to confirm the association and understand the exact mechanisms behind this relationship. Therefore, the discovery highlights the continued need for advances in understanding the health impacts of PPIs, highlighting the importance of a balanced approach when treating conditions such as acid reflux.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Posted on
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Posted on
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News