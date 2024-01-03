Popular pressure “forces” Pedro Gonçalves to take Gilberto to CAN

After strong popular pressure, coach Pedro Gonçalves called up the player Gilberto (Petro de Luanda) for the African Nations Championship (CAN’2024), taking place from January 13th to February 11th, in Côte d’Ivoire.

Gibelé will replace Mbala Nzola, a striker from Fiorentina in Italy, who, according to the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) was released “for plausible family reasons”.

The National Honors Football Team begins this Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, its preparation for the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN’2024), taking place from January 13th to February 11th, in the Côte d ‘Ivoire.

The Palancas Negras will hold two friendly games in that country against Bharein and DR Congo, on the 6th and 10th of the current month.