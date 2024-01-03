Popular pressure “forces” Pedro Gonçalves to take Gilberto to CAN –

After strong popular pressure, coach Pedro Gonçalves called up the player Gilberto (Petro de Luanda) for the African Nations Championship (CAN’2024), taking place from January 13th to February 11th, in Côte d’Ivoire.

Gibelé will replace Mbala Nzola, a striker from Fiorentina in Italy, who, according to the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) was released “for plausible family reasons”.

The National Honors Football Team begins this Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, its preparation for the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN’2024), taking place from January 13th to February 11th, in the Côte d ‘Ivoire.

The Palancas Negras will hold two friendly games in that country against Bharein and DR Congo, on the 6th and 10th of the current month.

Also Read:  UNITA deputy questions fate of Major Lussaty's money -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea
Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea
Posted on
In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
Posted on
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Posted on
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News