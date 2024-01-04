Population in the Netherlands is growing less rapidly, small municipalities are emptying | Domestic

#Population #Netherlands #growing #rapidly #small #municipalities #emptying #Domestic

The Dutch population grew less rapidly last year than in 2022. The number of people increased in all provinces, but the population grew the most in Flevoland and university cities. In small villages and municipalities the number of inhabitants actually fell.

Statistics Netherlands estimates that the Dutch population will grow to 17.9 million in 2023. The 18 million milestone will be reached sometime in 2024, CBS expects.

A total of 140,000 inhabitants will be added to the Netherlands in 2023. That is a lot less than the 221,000 that were added in 2022.

In the Netherlands, more people died in 2023 than were born. An estimated 165,000 children were born, about 3,000 fewer than in 2022. With 169,000 deaths, the mortality rate remained approximately the same as a year earlier. According to Statistics Netherlands, population growth in 2023 will therefore be entirely due to migration from abroad.

Yet fewer immigrants came to the Netherlands in 2023 than a year earlier. This is mainly because fewer Ukrainians fled to our country. The net migration (the number of people who came to the Netherlands minus the number of people who left) amounts to 138,000. That is 79,000 fewer than in 2022.

Growth in all provinces, but less than last year

The population increased in all provinces, but everywhere less strongly than in 2022. As in previous years, the population grew most strongly in Flevoland. 13,000 Flevolanders arrived in 2023. That was still 22,000 in 2022.

The growth is because there were more births than deaths in Flevoland and because more people moved from other provinces to Flevoland than the other way around. More people also came to Flevoland from abroad than people emigrated.

In the provinces of Overijssel, Drenthe, Friesland and Zeeland, more people died than babies were born. The fact that the population there did increase is because more people moved to the provinces than left.

Universities attract residents, small municipalities empty out

At the urban level, cities with a university in particular saw strong growth, partly due to the influx of students. Groningen gained 25,000 new residents, Nijmegen 24,000, Amsterdam 19,000 and Utrecht 18,000. Delft, Leiden and Maastricht also saw above-average population growth. Wageningen even gained proportionately the most inhabitants of all Dutch municipalities.

Of the ten largest municipalities, only The Hague grew less strongly than the national average. The Hague is the only one of the ten largest municipalities that does not have its own university.

The opposite happened in the province of Groningen than in the city of Groningen. The number of inhabitants fell, especially in the small villages. The number of inhabitants also fell relatively sharply in South Limburg, the Achterhoek, Twente and Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. This is mainly due to the aging population. Only in the west of the Netherlands did the number of births exceed the number of deaths on average.