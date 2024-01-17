Popyrin makes a fool of Djokovic with a magical point

#Popyrin #fool #Djokovic #magical #point

Alexei Popyrin is giving him a battle and several headaches Novak Djokovic in the match of second round of the Australian Open 2024 but regardless of how the match ends and who wins the ticket to the third round of the first Grand Slam of the seasonthe Australian tennis player left a point for remembrance with an anthological balloon which literally left the number one in the ATP ranking standing still.

After a first set without major surprises for the Serbian, the second set was very different, Popyrin showed his best version and took it with a relentless 6-4.

At the beginning of the third, with the match tied 1-1, 30-15 for the Australian and with the serve in his favor, there was an intense and extensive rally from the back of the court. Rod Laver Arena until Djokovic went to the net to finish the point and after two failed attempts he found himself with a popyrin luxury resolution that left him without a chance and raised the entire stadium that sympathized with his compatriot.

Australian Open 2024: what Popyrin said before facing Djokovic

Alexei Popyrin he started his match against Novak Djokovic second round of Australian Open 2024 somewhat shy and tied but little by little he began to let go, showing his mentality and that his words in the preview were not just a statement but a way of thinking and feeling tennis, necessary to compete at such a high level and against a living legend like the Serbian, top Grand Slam winner in history with 24 titles and top winner of the Australian Open with 10.

“Going to play against him is no different than playing against anyone else on the tour. For me it is the same preparation, it is the same mentality”commented the world number 43 in the preview of today’s game.

Popyrin, 24 years old, reached No. 39, which is his best ranking so far. She has two titles on the circuitthe first in 2021 in Singapore and the second last year, in Umag

“I need to have that confidence and belief that I can win the match and that he’s just No. 1 in the world, and To me he’s just another player on the opposite side of the net.. I need to focus on what I have to do on the court,” Popyrin anticipated and boy is he achieving it.