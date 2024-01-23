Porsche puts Taycan to the test in preparation for launching a new model

#Porsche #puts #Taycan #test #preparation #launching #model

This spring, Porsche will present an update to the electric Taycan. In anticipation of this, the sports car brand’s first electric car is undergoing intensive tests in extreme conditions from -41 to + 53 degrees Celsius, spread across 17 countries.

Before the updated version of the Taycan comes on the market in the spring of 2024, the car is currently undergoing the final intensive ‘real life’ tests, after having been extensively tested with computer simulations and on test benches. The different variants of the new generation have already completed approximately 3.6 million test kilometers on test tracks, race circuits and roads spread across 17 different countries around the world. The cars drove in temperatures ranging from +53 degrees Celsius in Death Valley in California to -41 degrees Celsius north of the Arctic Circle in Finland.

Porsche says that because the changes to the model are so extensive, the grueling testing program is almost comparable to that for a new model. From launch, the three different body variants of the Taycan will be offered with major adjustments.

Of the 3.6 million test kilometers, 300,000 were completed in cold climate conditions and 200,000 in warm countries. In Finland, some 220 miles north of the Arctic Circle and at the other end of the temperature spectrum, in Death Valley, the Taycan was pushed to its limits. For example, the Porsche development team tested the battery charging system and the reliability of the thermal management system at extreme temperatures.