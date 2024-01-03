Porsche Taycan set a new record at the “Ringa” and replaced Tesla ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Porsche is causing excitement with the upcoming debut of the new super-powerful Taycan, which recently made headlines by setting a remarkable record at the Nürburgring with an impressive lap time of 7:07.55 min. This achievement cements its position as the fastest electric Porsche on the famous track , eclipsing the Tesla Model S Plaid’s previous record of an impressive 17.681 seconds

While details of the car, including its official name and specific specs, have yet to be revealed, speculation is that it will be called the Taycan Turbo GT. Expected features include a powerful tri-motor drivetrain delivering approximately 1,000 horsepower, coupled with advanced traction control techniques. The car has undergone minor modifications for safety purposes, with racing seats and a roll cage being introduced.

What further sets this record apart is the consistently repeatable lap times. Porsche points out that its development driver Lars Kern achieved remarkably similar lap times during testing, demonstrating the reliability and durability of the Taycan variant. The video documenting this record-breaking drive will be released in mid-March, coinciding with expectations for further information on the high-performance Taycan and a potential mid-cycle refresh of the entire Taycan range.

As Porsche continues to push the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, this upcoming variant of the Taycan promises to deliver an exciting combination of speed, technology and precision, further cementing the brand’s commitment to electric mobility innovation.

