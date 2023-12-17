Portugal among the countries in which Decathlon will close stores

#Portugal #among #countries #Decathlon #close #stores

Decathlon is preparing to close 90 stores in the main European markets, the map in which Portugal is located, as well as France, Italy, Germany and Spain, according to information provided by the Spanish newspaper “El Economista”, which guarantees that the brand intends to an inflow of 600 million euros from this operation.

For this operation, the Spanish newspaper states that the French company, which is a subsidiary of the French group Mulliez, is consulting with Evershed Sutherland for what is called a “large-scale operation” carried out with the North American investor Realty Income.

This decision by Decathlon’s new CEO, Bárbara Martín Coppola (who took over leadership a year ago), is part of the company’s new policy of giving priority to online business, with a boost to the digital sales division. Furthermore, the Madrid native who took over Decathlon’s management (after managing Ikea) wants to put an end to the dozens of private brands that Decathlon currently has.

Decathlon is present in 72 countries around the world and has more than 1,750 stores that employ 105,000 employees. This French chain of sporting goods stores has always had its business model based on large commercial spaces: the first store opened in Lille in 1976 and only ten years later, Decathlon would open its first store outside French borders (Germany, Spain , United Kingdom, United States, Mexico and Canada.