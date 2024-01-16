Portugal in the top10 in Europe in terms of dividend yield

#Portugal #top10 #Europe #terms #dividend #yield

Dividend payments in Europe are expected to increase by 6.5% to €433 billion in 2024, with dividend yields in the region also rising. “The general rule is that company profits fluctuate less than share prices, dividends fluctuate less than company profits”, according to Hans-Jörg Naumer.

According to the Allianz Global Investors dividend study, Portugal remains in the top10 in Europe with a dividend yield of 3.55% in 2023 and 3.80% in 2024.

“Portugal is in the top10 in Europe in terms of dividend yield for the fifth consecutive year (after being in the top5 until 2022 and occupying the first position in 2019)”, according to the analysis. “In 2023, it registered 3.55% and is estimated to rise to 3.67% in 2024, which will allow it to move up one position in the European ranking this year”, adds the Allianz Global Investors Dividend Study 2024.

For 2024, Allianz expects the volume of dividends in Europe to reach around 433 billion euros, which corresponds to an increase of around 6.5% compared to 2023, with dividend yield in the region also increasing. increase. In 2025, this is expected to rise to 460 billion euros (+13% compared to 2023).

Dividend payments at MSCI Europe once again reach record levels, according to calculations by Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI).

The return of companies included in the MSCI Europe European stock index stood at 407 billion euros in 2023, according to the Allianz GI Dividend Study 2024.

The Allianz GI Dividend Study 2024 highlights the significant contribution of dividends to the total profitability of European stock exchanges.

“It is important to take into account the stabilizing effect of dividends on portfolios”, adds the analysis.

Jörg de Vries-Hippen, Director of Investment in Equities Europe, states that “the recent increase in dividend distribution is part of an upward trend, which was only interrupted in 2020 due to Covid-19”.

“The outlook also remains positive”, as “dividend payments are expected to grow both this year and the following”, says Jörg de Vries-Hippen.

Grant Cheng, Dividend Portfolio Manager, adds that however “there are strong differences at a sectoral level, which supports diversification and selection when making investment decisions”.

“Dividend payments are increasing, especially in the financial and discretionary consumer sectors”, concludes the manager.

Dividend profitability, which translates into a percentage payout compared to the current share price, also follows a positive trend, highlights Allianz GI. For MSCI Europe companies, this stood at 3.47% at the end of 2023 and could rise to 3.67% this year.

The importance that the distribution of dividends has historically had for the total profitability of equity investments is demonstrated in the Allianz Global Investors Dividend Study 2024 report.

“Over the last 40 years, almost 36% of the total annualized return from equity investments in the MSCI Europe index was driven by dividends,” the study reveals.

The contribution of dividends represents 22% of total profitability in North America (MSCI North America), while it reaches 40% in the Asia-Pacific region (MSCI Pacific).

Quoted in the statement, Hans-Jörg Naumer, Global Director of Capital Markets and Thematic Analysis and author of the study, says that “historically, dividends have contributed significantly to the total return of shares” and that “they have also developed more constant than corporate profits, which leads us to conclude that companies normally maintain their dividend policy once established and that, even if their profits show weaker development, they tend to increase dividends instead of reducing them. them.”

“Dividends therefore offer stability to the portfolio, especially in times of disruption”, concludes the head of markets at Allianz GI.

In Europe, the payment of dividends has contributed greatly to the total profitability of shares.

Allianz GI reports that from 2019 to 2023, dividend payments of 2.51% represented almost half of the global profitability, of 5.13%. From 2014 to 2018, its weight was higher, with around 2.75% of the total 2.96%.

Share prices of companies that pay dividends have also proven to be less volatile in the past than shares of companies that don’t pay dividends, he adds.

“The general rule is that company profits fluctuate less than share prices, dividends fluctuate less than company profits”, concludes Hans-Jörg Naumer.