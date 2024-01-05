Portugal places 4 billion euros in 10-year Treasury Bonds at 3%

#Portugal #places #billion #euros #10year #Treasury #Bonds

This Thursday, Portugal placed, in the first syndicated sale of the year, 4,000 million euros in 10-year Treasury Bonds with a coupon of 2.875%, according to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the issue has a maturity date of October 2031 and demand exceeded 19.4 billion euros.

On Wednesday, the Bloomberg agency reported that the Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency – IGCP mandated a banking syndicate for a 10-year debt issue.

Portugal mandated BNPP (B&D), CaixaBI, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and Santander to organize the operation.

In the financing program for 2024, the IGCP indicates that the amount of the State’s net financing needs should be around 11.9 billion euros.

The agency plans to issue 13.9 billion euros of debt in Treasury Bonds (OT) during this year through the gross issuance of OT, combining monthly syndicates and auctions, and that the net financing resulting from the issuance of Treasury Bills (BT) will produce a positive impact of 6.1 billion euros.