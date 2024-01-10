Portugal was the third country in Europe with the most delayed flights in 2023, according to AirHelp

#Portugal #country #Europe #delayed #flights #AirHelp

More than 230 million passengers who flew across Europe saw their flights postponed or canceled in 2023, says AirHelp. In Portugal, 36% of flights suffered some type of disruption, affecting more than 11 million passengers and leaving more than 770,000 passengers eligible to request compensation.

In Europe, more than 230 million passengers suffered flight disruptions in 2023 and according to the analysis carried out by AirHelp, of the European countries with the highest air traffic, Portugal is one with the highest rate of delayed flights.

“In 2023 alone, more than 80 thousand flights suffered some type of disruption – cancellation or delay – affecting more than 11 million passengers, that is, 36% of the more than 32 million who traveled from Portugal”, says the consultant who adds that taking these numbers into account, more than 770 thousand passengers became eligible to obtain compensation, in accordance with EC Regulation 261/2004.

Malta, Turkey and Portugal were the countries with the most disruptions to flights, according to AirHelp’s most recent report.

Lithuania, Norway and Albania appear at the top of the list as the most punctual countries and Ryanair was the most popular company in the low-cost category.

Malta tops the list of countries with the most passengers affected by delays and cancellations: more than three million passengers passed through this European country and only 60% were able to enjoy their flight without incident.

In second place is Turkey: of the more than two million passengers who flew from Turkey, 61% experienced some type of disruption to their flight. The podium ends with the presence of Portugal.

On the contrary, and from the point of view of punctuality, Lithuania, Norway and Albania stand out for the good performance of their airports, with 80% of the two million passengers who took a flight from Lithuania arriving at their destination on time.

Of the 28 million passengers who flew from Norwegian airports, 79.4% departed on time; and the same happened with 78.8% of the 2.5 million passengers who started their journey in Albania.

In terms of air traffic, Spain is the European country with the most registered flights – more than 800 thousand flights – and the most passenger movements – more than 120 million – in 2023. AirHelp says that Spain “has been increasing its activity considerably airline, however, has also been worsening its punctuality records”.

In second place, we find Germany with more than 650 thousand flights, 95 million passengers and 67% punctuality. France comes in third place, with more than 600 thousand flights, 90 million passengers and 65% punctuality.

AirHelp also states that “after the interregnum caused by the pandemic, and still far from recovering the numbers of 2019 – almost 950 million trips – tourism continues to register growth over the years”.

In 2023, there were more than five million flights originating in a European country, which means that more than 750 million passengers flew from European airports. “This reflects an increase of more than 100 million travelers compared to last year”, concludes AirHelp.

“In this analysis carried out by AirHelp, the largest organization in the world specialized in defending the rights of air passengers, it is concluded that, in Europe, more than 230 million passengers had problems with the time of their flights and 15 million saw their flights cancelled”, reads the statement.

“As a result of these disruptions, 17 million passengers who flew from European airports in 2023 are entitled to financial compensation under EC261, which regulates flights departing from the EU”, says the organization.

European passengers’ favorite airlines are low cost

The analysis also reveals that, according to AirHelp records, Europeans seem to be the ones most looking for low-cost solutions.

In this regard, the most popular airline to travel from Europe is Ryanair. This Irish airline records more than 750,000 operated flights and more than 125 million trips – twice as many as the second busiest airline.

“However, those who want few surprises at the time of their flight should opt for Eurowings: the Lufthansa Group’s low-cost airline has a punctuality rate of approximately 93%”, argues AirHelp.

On the other hand, as has become usual, the summer months continue to be those with the highest air traffic and, consequently, those with the highest rate of flight interruptions. Thus, during the month of July 2023, 85 million passengers passed through a European airport.

In the same month, there was the highest rate of non-punctuality of the year, as 38.20% of passengers suffered some type of interruption to their journey.