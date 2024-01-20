Portugal will play “eye to eye” with champion Sweden – Handball

#Portugal #play #eye #eye #champion #Sweden #Handball

In case of victory, it guarantees qualification for the semi-finals and the best classification ever

• Photo:

Portugal plays on Sunday against European champion Sweden in the regular handball phase of Euro’2024, in Hamburg, and, in case of victory, guarantees qualification for the semi-finals and the best classification ever.

The Portuguese team, which only lost to three-time world champion Denmark (37-27), won the two games played in the ‘main round’, against Norway (37-32) and Slovenia (33-30), and, on the other hand, entry into the third round of Group I, is on par with Sweden.

If they beat the Nordics, a result that is also key to the pre-Olympic tournament, Portugal will have six points, with one round to play, and will only be surpassed by Denmark, leaving them ahead of the European champions, Norway and Slovenia.

Winger Leonel Fernandes, speaking to the Lusa agency, acknowledged that Sweden “is one of the best teams in the world” and “clear favorites”, even considering “its history in these competitions”, but Portugal could surprise.

“I feel that we are in a very interesting phase, as a team, as a selection, and we have the objective of entering the game eye to eye and getting the victory”, said Leonel Fernandes, 25 years old, one of coach Paulo Jorge Pereira’s undisputed.

Leonel Fernandes highlighted “defensive cohesion” as the key to the national team’s success, which ended up being a “positive surprise”, given the lack of some players in these specific roles, due to injury, such as Vítor Iturriza and Daymaro Salina.

“There was a need to come up with a new plan that has worked perfectly and is great. Collective interests are being fulfilled. One of our greatest weapons has been defense”, considered the experienced winger, from FC Porto.

His teammate and club colleague, the also experienced winger António Areia, 33 years old, considered that everyone knows well what Sweden is worth, “taking into account the team they are and the results they have had, both in European and in world championships”.

“It’s not the first time we’re going to face Sweden. We’ve had positive and less positive results, so it’s not a surprise for us. We know how they play,” said António Areia.

The winger, lethal in free kicks from seven meters, said that the most important thing about being aware of the level of Sunday’s opponent is that Portugal is aware of its level and what it can do to beat Sweden.

“It wouldn’t be the first time and it is with this objective that we will enter tomorrow [domingo]”, said António Areia, recognizing that “the cohesive defense, very mobile and very united in all sectors, has been the key to the team’s success”.

The winger said that the team “has players in great shape in defensive terms”, a process that has been one of their main weapons, and highlighted the spirit of mutual help between everyone, “and then combining everything with an effective attack”.

“We have very fluid handball. The game is going well for us. Basically, it’s about combining good defensive performances, good efficiency and a good pace of play to be able to win”, said António Areia, cautious about the midfielder’s dream -finals.

The Portuguese international admits that everyone can dream of whatever they want, but he has doubts as to whether this is the right path.

“Our next dream is to beat Sweden. That’s what we’re focused on. Then, what this victory can bring us, we know, but the main objective is to follow the game plan to get a positive result. Then, we’ll think about the sequence of this victory, but for now it’s just about the game”, he said.

Since former Norwegian international Glenn Solberg, 51, took over as Sweden coach in 2020, the consistency of the Nordic team has been truly astonishing and the results reflect their quality.

In 2021, he secured the silver medal at the World Cup, after the final lost to Denmark (26-24), and fifth place at the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021 due to Covid-19), which also included the presence of Portugal debut.

In 2022, they overcame a 20-year drought and became European champion, dethroning two-time champion Spain, with a 27-26 triumph in the final, and in the 2023 World Cup they were ranked fourth, after losing the bronze medal to Spain ( 39-36).

These results made us forget the disappointing performance at Euro2020, in which Sweden — as organizer — came in seventh place and, among other results, lost by 10 goals against Portugal (sixth).

In European championships, no team has won the title more times than Sweden (1994, 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2022) — France lifted the trophy three times (2006, 2010 and 2014) -, to which it also adds silver in 2018.

Only Spain (nine medals) and Denmark (seven) have reached the podium more times than the Nordic team (six).

So far, at Euro2024, Sweden has won four games and lost one, with three-time champions Denmark (28-27), as well as Portugal, which with four victories has already equaled the best record, that of 2020, crowned with the historic sixth place.

Due to the status it has acquired and the fact that it appears in this edition, in Germany, as holders of the trophy, Sweden is – naturally – one of the main favorites.

“This Sweden is an ‘old acquaintance’ of our national team. We have played good matches against the current European champion in recent years and they feel that our team has strong weapons to be able to beat them”, he told the Handball Federation’s communication channels of Portugal (FAP), Paulo Jorge Pereira.

The national coach considers that “Sweden has one of the best central defenders in the world [Jim Gottfridsson]which is the basis of a team, has an excellent 6/0 defense, not very dynamic, but with high positional sense and a lot of competence in one-on-one duels”.

“The technical quality and considerable effectiveness of their wingers is also a dangerous characteristic, to which we will have to respond well in our defense”, acknowledged Paulo Jorge Pereira.

Portugal, which is present for the eighth time in the final phase of a European Championship, third in a row, has qualified for the ‘main round’ for the third time (2002, 2020 and 2024), with the best result being sixth place achieved four years ago. years.

In editions with 24 teams present (2020, 2022 and 2024), Portugal is present for the second time in the ‘main round’ (2020 and 2024), in addition to one more, in 2002, when the competition was contested by 16 teams, having finished ninth.

Portugal, which will host the competition in 2028, together with Spain and Switzerland, after having hosted the inaugural edition in 1994, has a best result of sixth place achieved in 2020. In 2022 it finished 19th.

By Lusa