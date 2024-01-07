Portugal with eighth best economic performance among 35 OECD countries

#Portugal #eighth #economic #performance #among #OECD #countries

The British magazine took five indicators into account, including inflation, GDP, stock market or employment. Finland, Austria, Germany or the United Kingdom with the worst performances.

The Portuguese economy recorded the eighth best performance among the 35 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The analysis was carried out by the British magazine “The Economist” and takes into account several indicators: core inflation prices, inflation amplitude (calculates the items in the basket of goods that rose by more than 2% in a year), GDP, employment and prices of shares on the stock exchange. The period under analysis was between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Looking at Portugal, core prices rose by 3.5%, at the same time as inflation fell by 6.7%. GDP increased by 1.4% in this period, with employment increasing by 0.9% and share prices increasing by 1.3%.

Portugal comes in eighth place ex aequo with Spain, which had better performance in employment and share prices, but was worse in terms of inflation.

“Almost everyone expected a global recession in 2023 as central bankers raised interest rates to cool inflation. The consensus was wrong. Global GDP probably grew by 3%. Labor markets held up. Inflation is falling. Stock markets rose 20%”, writes the “Economist” in the ranking published in December.

A year ago, Portugal came in second place in this ranking, just behind Greece, and with Ireland completing the podium.

At the time, GDP had advanced 2.9%, prices had risen 9.6%, with the inflation rate being 82.4%, while share prices had risen 7%, and public debt over the GDP falling 12%.

The list is led by Greece, with shares soaring above 40%, employment and GDP growing above 1%, and inflation falling 13%.

It is the second year in a row that Greece has topped this list, “a remarkable result for this economy that until recently was synonymous with mismanagement”, according to the “Economist”.

On the podium, South Korea and the United States follow in the ranking with declines in inflation, and increases in employment and GDP.

Ireland recorded the biggest drop in GDP (-4.1%), with Estonia also recording a recession (-2.6%), followed by Austria (-1.5%), the Netherlands (-1. 1%) and Iceland (-1.0%).

The biggest performance comes from Turkey (3.3%), Poland (2.9%), Mexico (2.6%), USA (2.3%), Israel (2.3%), South Korea (1 .6%) and Portugal (1.4%).

In the last places of the table some surprises appear, such as the red lantern Finland, strongly affected by its energy dependence on Russia, with inflation growing above 6%, GDP of -0.4%, employment growing by 0.5% and price of shares falling 12%.

Iceland and Austria follow, with the latter recording a decline of 1.5% of GDP.

In 30th position, the United Kingdom had anemic GDP and employment growth and saw its share prices decline.

In 27th place, Germany recorded a 19% spike in inflation, with GDP remaining unchanged.