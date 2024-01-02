Portuguese continue to accumulate. Term deposits with a jump of 3.1 billion in November

#Portuguese #continue #accumulate #Term #deposits #jump #billion #November

The Portuguese once again increased the value of money in term deposits, in a historic increase of 3.1 billion euros in November. This type of deposits has attracted Portuguese families.

Os stocks Individual deposits in resident banks reached 178.2 billion euros at the end of November, a value three billion euros higher than that recorded in October, according to data released by the Bank of Portugal (BdP). Term deposits increased by 3.1 billion euros.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the stocks of private deposits in resident banks showed a decrease of 2.2%. Already the stocks of deposits with an agreed term registered a growth rate of 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

At the end of November, the stocks of company deposits in resident banks totaled 64.2 billion euros, which represents a decrease of 1.1 billion euros compared to October.

According to the BdP, loans to individuals registered an annual decline of 0.4% for the third consecutive month in November.

Housing loans totaled 99.1 billion euros in November, this being “the first month of 2023 in which there was a monthly increase, albeit of a reduced amount (26 million euros)”. This indicates that the Portuguese are once again borrowing money from banks to buy housing, especially after the European Central Bank announced a pause in interest rate rises, which led to the rates used in home loans falling in the month in question.

Even so, housing loans registered a negative growth rate of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Consumer loans increased by 0.1 billion euros compared to October, reaching 21.1 billion euros in November.

In November, loans to companies totaled 72.4 billion euros, a value that represents a decrease of 3.2% compared to the same period in 2022. The industry and electricity sector and commerce, transport and accommodation, were those that recorded negative rates of change, while the construction and real estate activities sector recorded a positive rate of change of 0.3%.