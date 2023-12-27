Portuguese economy is expected to fall out of the Top-50 by 2038, says British think tank

#Portuguese #economy #expected #fall #Top50 #British #tank

CEBR’s forecast is not brilliant for Portugal. “We estimate that the annual GDP growth rate will slow to an average of 1.8% between 2024 and 2028.”

The Portuguese economy, which was in 37th place in the table of world economies Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) from the United Kingdom, will reach 2038 in 53rd position, outside the Top-50.

According to CEBR work, “in the four years leading up to 2020, Portugal became less competitive in terms of its regulatory environment, with the country falling to 39th position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020. In 2016, the country’s ranking was 27th.”

According to the report, Portugal – which is classified as a “high-income country” – has a GDP per capita adjusted to purchasing power parity of 45,227 dollars in 2023. “The country saw a slowdown in its growth, of 6.7% in 2022, to 2.1% in 2023”.

On the other hand, inflation “heated up” – in the words of the CEBR – to an estimated 5.3% this year. “For this very reason, the economy faces a trade-off stagflationary relationship between growth and rising prices. Estimated consumer price growth throughout 2023 exceeded the average inflation rate over the ten years to 2021, which was 0.8%.”

Also in 2023, analyzes the CEBR, the unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.5 percentage points to the “still low level of 6.6%”. “The tightness in the labor market was not enough, however, to drive more robust economic growth in 2023.”

The good news has to do with public debt. “Public debt as a percentage of GDP fell to an estimated 108.3% in 2023, compared to 113.9% in 2022. This reflects successful attempts by the government [português] to attack the debt problem caused by the pandemic”, indicates the work of the British think tank.

The Government must also have firmly managed the accounts over the last year, highlights the CEBR. “In fact, the deficit should have been a mere 0.2% of GDP. This is despite the economic and financial challenges generated by the pandemic and growing global pressures on the cost of living”. And he concludes: “although fiscal consolidation will be necessary in the future, the challenging circumstances require more spending by the government than would be advisable in the short term”.

However, despite this situation, the forecast of CEBR is not brilliant for Portugal. “We estimate that the annual GDP growth rate will slow to an average of 1.8% between 2024 and 2028. Over the subsequent nine years, CEBR’s forecast is that the economy will grow by up to 1.9% on average every year. each year. Over the next 15 years, Portugal is expected to gradually slide down the World Economic League table, from 49th in 2023 to 53rd in 2038.”

China at the top of economies in 2038 and the United Kingdom growing

The British economy will get closer to the German one and increase its advantage over France, and should present the best performance in the next 15 years among the major European economies.

The perspectives are think tank British Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which recently released new long-term forecasts. According to CEBR, the United Kingdom’s GDP is expected to grow between 1.6% and 1.8% until 2038, numbers that contribute to the consolidation of sixth place among the largest economies in the world.

China is expected to be the world’s leading power in 2038, predicts think tank, followed by the USA and India.

The World Economic League Table, which analyzes the evolution of GDP in different world economies in the short, medium and long term, places Japan in fourth place, Germany in fifth and the United Kingdom in sixth. In the year under review, the last of the CEBR projection, France drops one place to seventh, followed by Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Russia, Mexico and Spain, economies followed increasingly closely by Turkey.

According to these forecasts, the Indonesian economy will thus surpass the Spanish economy, which will move to 16th place in the CEBR table. The Spanish economy will therefore be left out of the group of the fifteen largest in the world.

In population terms, UN estimates indicate that Indonesia’s population will continue to increase to more than 320 million people in 2050, recalls “El Economista”. For Turkey, projections point to growth of more than 95 million in 2050. In the case of Spain, the opposite will be true. According to the UN, the Spanish population will soon begin to decline, falling to less than 40 million inhabitants from 2075.

“The isolated number is somewhat anecdotal, but if we analyze it in depth (looking back), we can see the drama that the Spanish economy has been experiencing since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. More than two decades of losses in which resources were concentrated in low-productive, non-tradable/exportable sectors (during the bubble years, large resources were allocated to housing construction) and which were not used to implement a change in the real growth model”, states “El Economista” in an article regarding the publication of the list, highlighting that “the positive side is that the Spanish economy is now a little more competitive and is managing to grow without generating imbalances”.

The 2004-2007 period was one of the golden periods for Spain, which became the eighth largest economy in the world. However, in the last two decades Spain’s growth was practically non-existent, recalls the Spanish publication, alluding to the financial crisis, sovereign debt and the recession triggered by Covid-19.