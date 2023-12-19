Portuguese experience went to space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket | aerospace industry

#Portuguese #experience #space #Jeff #Bezos #rocket #aerospace #industry

This time the rocket New Shepard, from Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin, did not have anyone on board. On its 24th space flight, it left this Tuesday afternoon without space tourists from the Corn Ranch base (in Texas, United States) with only 33 experiments on board – one of them is Portuguese and seeks to understand how rocky bodies are formed , like asteroids and planets, in our solar system.

It was on July 20, 2021 that the rocket New Shepard took people, for the first time, to the beginning of space, at around 100 kilometers of altitude: businessman Jeff Bezos (whose company Blue Origin is in competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX) and three other passengers who accompanied him. They then reached the so-called “Kármán line”, which is used to define the limit between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space. Since then, the New Shepard made several other flights with space tourists – 31, in total –, who travel to the fringes of space and then return to the ground, like Portuguese businessman Mário Ferreira, everything, from take-off to landing, in around ten minutes.

Now, geophysicist Rui Moura, currently at the University of Aveiro, coordinates the team responsible for the Portuguese experiment that goes on board the New Shepard, in a capsule mounted on top of the rocket. This time, the flight was not postponed, as happened on Monday, because the rocket had not passed the checks before the countdown, as explained by Rui Moura. The match finally took place this Tuesday at 4:43 pm (mainland Portugal time).

Researcher Rui Moura at the ranch in Texas that serves as a space base for the New Shepard rocket, from the company Blue Origin DR

Supported by the MIT-Portugal program, the experience is called Microgravity Fine Regolith Experiment (Mifire) and has the participation of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Porto, the University of Aveiro and the Institute of Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science (Inesc Tec). In an initiative of the MIT-Portugal program, Portuguese university students were challenged to present proposals for nano-experiments for a zero-gravity space flight by Blue Origin. The experience MiFiRE was selected, MIT-Portugal assured that it would be placed in space by the rocket, explains Pedro Arezes, director of this program, paying ten thousand dollars (around nine thousand euros) for this, taking into account the volume occupied in the space capsule.

A small cube of basalt from Madeira

As the name suggests, the experience refers to the lunar regolith, the grains of dust that cover the surface of the Moon. The idea is to float dust that simulates lunar dust (developed by NASA in the 1990s) in microgravity, which possible, for four to five minutes, during the rocket flight New Shepard. Along with the simulated lunar soil are two small cubes, just one centimeter on each side: one is made of Madeiran basalt; the other comes from a metallic meteorite from Campo del Cielo (in Argentina), which the researcher acquired and from which he sacrificed a small sample for the experiment. All of this is filmed.

The Portuguese experience box DR

“It is an experiment, with a system with its own electronics developed at Inesc Tec, which will film, with a sampling rate of 120 frames per second, a small handful of lunar simulating regolith floating in microgravity”, explains Rui Moura, who also does research at the Applied Robotics and Autonomous Systems Laboratory at Inesc Tec.

“The objective is to try to observe, in detail, the dynamics of agglutination of different particles in microgravity. This is related to the embryonic phases of planet formation”, explains the geophysicist, referring to the building blocks from asteroids to planets. “You building-blocks, or elements of planetary bodies, are sometimes known as planetes. These initial elements come together over millions of years to form larger elements, typically asteroids, protoplanets and, finally, planets. The so-called ‘aggregates’, agglutinated dust from proto-stars, form in a short time – seconds, hours, days – the so-called ‘agglutinates’”, adds Rui Moura.

The New Shepard rocket waiting for departure this Tuesday, in Texas, USA Blue Origin

In other words, the Portuguese experiment aboard Jeff Bezos’ rocket seeks to observe the beginning of planetary formation. “Basically, we want to observe the initial phases of a planet in which gravitational forces do not dominate, but, instead, electrostatic forces intervene”, highlights the geophysicist.

“The small one-centimeter blocks were introduced to verify whether finer dust, from the size of sand to silt, has a preference for a larger silicate (i.e., basalt) or metallic (i.e., metallic meteorite) surface. . These larger elements may have a binding role in a primitive solar system and we want to observe whether this exists or not”, the researcher continues in his explanation.

The box with the material that simulates the lunar soil in the DR background

“In one sentence, we could say that we want to observe the initial phase of the formation of a planet, something initially theorized by Viktor Safronov”, concludes Rui Moura, referring to the Russian scientist who, in 1969, advanced the theory of the formation of planets. from a disk of gases and dust around the Sun.

The return of New Shepard after explosion

The dust that simulates the lunar regolith, known as JSC-1, was developed by the North American space agency NASA from terrestrial volcanic materials, to have a mineralogical and granulometric composition (the size and shape of the grains) as close as possible. of the lunar soil in the areas of marevast basalt plains on the surface of the Moon. “I obtained around two kilos from a colleague in the United States Air Force, who works on space projects, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Parkhill”, says Rui Moura, who met this North American military American on a suborbital astronaut course in which they were colleagues, in 2016, at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, in Florida, USA.

In September 2022, this Portuguese experience took off on board the New Shepard, on the rocket’s 23rd flight. However, shortly after takeoff an anomaly occurred: the capsule in which the experiments were being carried out was ejected, landing safely in the Texas desert with the help of three parachutes, and the rocket ended up exploding.

As examples of other scientific payloads on board, the two hosts in the live broadcast on Blue Origin’s YouTube channel, which started at 4:20 pm this Tuesday, mentioned one in the area of ​​fluid physics, which will seek to understand how water and gas move together in microgravity. Another focuses on photovoltaic cells, thinking about the autonomy of space missions. There are also 38 thousand postcards from students on board, which after the trip above the Kármán line will have a stamp saying that they flew in space.

This time, all eyes were on the new take-off, which represented the rocket’s return to flight after last year’s explosion and which became the rocket’s 13th mission. New Shepard taking cargo to the doors of space.

At 4:51 pm, the rocket thrusters that had taken the capsule into space, where passengers usually go and this time followed the experiments, landed vertically on its space base. Minutes later, in synchronized timing down to the smallest detail since take-off, the capsule with the experiments and thousands of postcards appeared in the sky, suspended from three enormous blue and orange parachutes. Slowly, it descended, until it landed in the Texas desert and raised a cloud of dust. Everything on land, safely.