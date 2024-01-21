Portuguese factory is the 1st in the world to produce photovoltaic panels and lithium batteries

#Portuguese #factory #1st #world #produce #photovoltaic #panels #lithium #batteries

Lithium is a chemical element represented by the symbol Li. It is also characterized by being a light and soft alkaline metal, with distinct chemical and physical properties. Lithium is found in nature, mainly in mineral deposits. It can also be extracted from sea water. According to recent information, there is a factory in Alentejo that will produce lithium batteries.

The first factory in the world to simultaneously produce flexible photovoltaic panels and lithium batteries is already operating in Moura (Beja), after an investment of five million euros, reveals ACP.

The new LuxOEnergy unit is creating these types of products, based on European patents.

“Both battery technology and solar technology are European”, said Miguel Matias, manager and one of the founders and investors of LuxOEnergy, stating that LuxOEnergy has as partners the Austrian company DAS Energy for photovoltaics and the Swedish company Anodox for the batteries.

Regarding the photovoltaic panels that are being produced in Moura, Miguel Matias said that “the biggest difference is the flexible and very light technology”, which allows them to be installed in “previously impossible locations”. “They have the same power, capacity and efficiency as traditional panels, but are 10 times lighter and can be installed on the top of any building, be it a football stadium, a train station and even on trains or trucks”, explained.

The head of LuxOEnergy said that the focus on battery production is due to the need to store energy, “either to charge cars at the time that makes the most sense or to support photovoltaic solar plants”.