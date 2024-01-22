Portuguese Lifthium joins largest European consortium to develop electric batteries – Energy

#Portuguese #Lifthium #joins #largest #European #consortium #develop #electric #batteries #Energy

Portuguese Lifthium joins largest European consortium to develop electric batteries

The company owned by the José de Mello Group and Bondalti is the only Portuguese company with a green lithium conversion project in the EuBaTin consortium.

Lifthium Energy, a company owned by the José de Mello Group and Bondalti, announced this Monday that it has justintegrate the Important Project of European Interest – European Battery Innovation (IPCEI EuBaTin), being the only Portuguese company with a large-scale production project of so-called green lithium to become a member of this European consortium, it said in a statement.

“This IPCEI is fundamental to achieving the European Union’s objectives in matters as crucial as energy transition and sovereignty. Being the only Portuguese company with a lithium conversion project in this consortium is, simultaneously, a great responsibility and an added motivation to we continue to work with the aim of being a global reference in green lithium refining”, said Duarte Braga, CEO of Lifthium (in the photo).

With a planned investment of 1.2 billion euros, by 2030 Lifthium intends to have two lithium refining plants in operation with a refining capacity of 50 thousand tonss, with the aim of supplying lithium hydroxide to more than two million automobiles per year.

The company’s inclusion in this EU-wide project came “following an invitation from the Ministry of Economy and the State Secretariat for Energy and Climate”which led Lifthium to participate in the “demanding IPCEI competition in 2023, with its application being approved on January 19th”.

The consortium, where the company is the only Portuguese company, includes companies from Germany, Belgium, Finland, France and Italy, to jointly develop “projects inserted in the value chain of electric batteries”. In the case of Lifthium, it “operates in the field of raw materials and advanced materials”.

The technology that will be used by Lifthium, “which consists of lithium refining through electrolysis technologywas decisive for integrating IPCEI EuBaTin”, can be read in the same statement. The company emphasizes that the process will be “entirely powered by renewable energy, replacing conventional methods with a greater carbon footprint”.

Lifthium says that, with this technology, “it aims to become a pioneer, worldwide, in the use of electrolysis for lithium refining and in the use of precursor materials from recycling”. The objective, says the company, is also to allow the reduction of the extraction of natural resources.

The company says that Using electrolysis to obtain green lithium will allow Lifthium to reduce carbon emissions associated with the refining process by more than 50% by 2030 (by comparison with current industry standards), “ensuring the sustainability of the value chain and combating waste in industrial production, in order to reduce the industry’s environmental footprint”.

Lifthium was created in 2023 by the José de Mello Group and Bondalti, who identified the potential of green lithium refining. The company wants to dedicate itself to the production of “sustainable” lithium hydroxide through electrolysis, a chemical process that converts electrical energy into chemical energy, through an electrical current, in this case obtained from renewable sources (and hence called “green “). The electrolysis process is widely used in industry to obtain chemical elements (such as aluminum and lithium) and gases (such as hydrogen).

Currently, Lifthium already has the project for the first lithium refining plant in the licensing phase. By 2030, there will be three factories: one under development and two in operation.

With regard to lithium, Lifthium uses two distinct technologies: refining lithium chloride through the adaptation of electrolysis technology, this process being powered by electricity obtained from renewable sources; and refining from spodumene rock, which is transformed into lithium hydroxide.

‍