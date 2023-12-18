Portuguese meet opponents in the Champions and Europa League

#Portuguese #meet #opponents #Champions #Europa #League

FC Porto, Portuguese survivor in the ’round of 16′ of the Champions League, and Benfica, Sporting and SC Braga, in the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, today know their next European opponents.

FC Porto, Portuguese survivor in the ’round of 16′ of the Champions League in football, and Benfica, Sporting and Sporting de Braga, in the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, today know their next European opponents.

In Nyon, Switzerland, from 12:00 local time (11:00 in Lisbon), the ‘dragons’ will be the first team to know their luck and can catch one of the great ‘colossi’, namely Manchester City (England) , Bayern Munich (Germany) and Real Madrid (Spain).

These will be the opponents to avoid in the draw, more so than the English side of Arsenal, the Spanish side of Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid, and the German side of Borussia Dortmund, and in none of these cases can any ease be expected.

As runners-up in Group H, won by FC Barcelona, ​​the only seed they cannot face, Sérgio Conceição’s eleven already know that they will play the first leg at home, on the 13th, 14th, 20th or 21st of February 2024.

The second leg of the round of 16, a stage in which the ‘dragons’ will compete for the 14th time, repeating 2003/04 (the season in which this stage debuted), 2004/05, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2022/23, take place on March 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.

Also Read:  the reckless baptism maneuver of the new presidential plane that caused controversy SOCIETY _

Regarding the Europa League, Benfica and Sporting de Braga, who fell from the ‘Champions’, as they are third in their respective groups, have seven possible opponents in the play-off to access the ‘eighth’ and the common desire not to face to Roma, by José Mourinho, Rui Patrício, Renato Sanches and João Costa.

The other possible opponents of the ‘reds’ and ‘arsenalistas’ are three French clubs – Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse -, the Germans from Freiburg, the Czechs from Sparta Prague and the ‘friendly’, albeit ‘far away’, Azeris from Qarabag.

For their part, Sporting, who were unable to progress directly to the round of 16, as they were second in Group D of the Europa League, behind Atalanta, will certainly not want to face the Italians of AC Milan and meet Rafael Leão again.

On the ‘route’ of the ‘lions’ are also the Turks from Galatasaray, the French from Lens, the Dutch from Feyenoord, the Swiss from Young Boys and the Ukrainians from Shakhtar Donetsk, who FC Porto ‘relegated’ to the second UEFA competition .

The draw for the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League is scheduled for 1pm local time (12pm in Lisbon) and the games are scheduled for February 15th and 22nd, with Sporting finishing at home, where Benfica and Braga start.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News