Portuguese meet opponents in the Champions and Europa League

#Portuguese #meet #opponents #Champions #Europa #League

FC Porto, Portuguese survivor in the ’round of 16′ of the Champions League, and Benfica, Sporting and SC Braga, in the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, today know their next European opponents.

FC Porto, Portuguese survivor in the ’round of 16′ of the Champions League in football, and Benfica, Sporting and Sporting de Braga, in the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, today know their next European opponents.

In Nyon, Switzerland, from 12:00 local time (11:00 in Lisbon), the ‘dragons’ will be the first team to know their luck and can catch one of the great ‘colossi’, namely Manchester City (England) , Bayern Munich (Germany) and Real Madrid (Spain).

These will be the opponents to avoid in the draw, more so than the English side of Arsenal, the Spanish side of Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid, and the German side of Borussia Dortmund, and in none of these cases can any ease be expected.

As runners-up in Group H, won by FC Barcelona, ​​the only seed they cannot face, Sérgio Conceição’s eleven already know that they will play the first leg at home, on the 13th, 14th, 20th or 21st of February 2024.

The second leg of the round of 16, a stage in which the ‘dragons’ will compete for the 14th time, repeating 2003/04 (the season in which this stage debuted), 2004/05, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2022/23, take place on March 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.

Regarding the Europa League, Benfica and Sporting de Braga, who fell from the ‘Champions’, as they are third in their respective groups, have seven possible opponents in the play-off to access the ‘eighth’ and the common desire not to face to Roma, by José Mourinho, Rui Patrício, Renato Sanches and João Costa.

The other possible opponents of the ‘reds’ and ‘arsenalistas’ are three French clubs – Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse -, the Germans from Freiburg, the Czechs from Sparta Prague and the ‘friendly’, albeit ‘far away’, Azeris from Qarabag.

For their part, Sporting, who were unable to progress directly to the round of 16, as they were second in Group D of the Europa League, behind Atalanta, will certainly not want to face the Italians of AC Milan and meet Rafael Leão again.

On the ‘route’ of the ‘lions’ are also the Turks from Galatasaray, the French from Lens, the Dutch from Feyenoord, the Swiss from Young Boys and the Ukrainians from Shakhtar Donetsk, who FC Porto ‘relegated’ to the second UEFA competition .

The draw for the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League is scheduled for 1pm local time (12pm in Lisbon) and the games are scheduled for February 15th and 22nd, with Sporting finishing at home, where Benfica and Braga start.