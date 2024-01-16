Portuguese President signs decree to dissolve Parliament –

This Monday, the 15th, the Portuguese president decreed the dissolution of the Portuguese Parliament and called early legislative elections for March 10th.

In the decree signed by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and already published in the Diário da República de Portugal “the 10th of March 2024 is set for the election of deputies to the Assembly of the Republic”, making official the announcement made to the country on 9th November.

According to the international press, this is the ninth dissolution of the Assembly of the Republic, since April 25, 1974, and follows the resignation of Prime Minister António Costa, presented on November 7, 2023, because of “Operation Influencer ”, and immediately accepted by the President of the Republic.

Remember that on November 9th, when he spoke to the country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa assumed the dissolution as his “own decision” and justified it firstly with “the nature of the vote in the 2022 elections, personalized in the prime minister, with based on his own leadership, candidacy, electoral campaign and overwhelming victory”.

