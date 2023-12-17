Pos payments, if they ask you in a shop always refuse I They’re trying

#Pos #payments #shop #refuse #Theyre

Squeeze on POS payments, be careful if they ask you in a shop, they just want to rip you off. The scam could just be around the corner.

Paying with cash seems to have become a rather obsolete practice. Yet it was common until a few years ago. But now more and more Italian citizens prefer to have cash with them electronic paymentsthe. Whether or not they are safer, that depends, but whether they are more practical, that’s for sure.

All with considerable discontent among traders, which will be understood shortly. THE electronic payments they allow you to keep track of every operation carried out, so it is a safe and simple method, which also combats one of the plagues of our country, namely tax evasion.

In the past, there was considerable perplexity regarding this payment method, both when used on the web and in physical stores. The rumor was that somehow, it could be robbed of your savings. Despite the numerous reports of scams that have also been recorded recently, today when using the ATM you can enjoy a good dose of security, also given by the circuits that protect account holders.

Too bad it’s still too common a practice do not allow the use of the Posby traders, especially those from small towns.

Obligations of traders

In July 2022, an obligation came into force for all traders, namely to allow customers to pay via POS even for small amounts. Hence the discontent mentioned earlier. Merchants pay the banks managing the POS a commission for each transaction carried out. Below a certain amount it is possible that “the expense is not worth the effort”.

Despite all this, the obligation has come into force and every customer must be offered the possibility of paying in cash or with credit or debit cards. This rule is valid for all tradersexcept for those who sell exclusively cigarettes or stamps and postal stamps.

Refusals and sanctions

So traders cannot in any way refuse to do so pay a customer via Pos. To avoid general discontent, banks have decided to accommodate shop managers and therefore eliminate or in any case reduce commissions for payments below a certain threshold (generally 30 euros).

For all traders who do not comply with this obligation, a fine of 30 euros, to which 4% of the value of the transaction must be addedAnd. However, it is possible not to allow payment with the POS if there are line problems or technical problems.

