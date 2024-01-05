Posha for the final race of the Tour de Ski in Italy, the skier Eiduka is ready to overcome fatigue / Article

#Posha #final #race #Tour #Ski #Italy #skier #Eiduka #ready #overcome #fatigue #Article

The “Tour de Ski” program consists of seven races held at three venues. Eiduka finished 18th in the classic pursuit race in Davos on Thursday, followed by a five-hour trip to Italy. Tour members had Friday off to recuperate before the final two stages.

“The biggest fatigue is, of course, from the start. Going over it… of course, yesterday after the race, almost five hours in the car is not the best way to recover, but it’s the same for everyone. Because it’s good,” explained Eiduka.

In the Valdifjemme valley, the ski stadium is being prepared for the last two final stages of the “Tour de Ski” competition. For the 18th consecutive year, the tour will finish in Italy.

Patricia admits that fatigue has accumulated.

On Saturday, the ladies will compete at a distance of 15 kilometers in the classic step, which is still not Patricia’s favorite discipline, but on Sunday a test of endurance awaits – skiing up the mountain ski track.

“I’m just quite happy with these first stages that have been completed. Maybe it’s a little better than I thought because of the whole beginning of the season,” said Eiduka. “Because it’s quite positive, but right now I’m worried about the last two races.”

She is in the top dozen in the overall standings of the tour, but two athletes are only one second behind her. Out of 70 participants who started the tour on December 30, 40 participants were able to overcome five stages. It is expected that there will be a few less skiers at the start on Saturday.

Typo?

Highlight the text and press Ctrl+Enter to send the corrected text fragment to the editor!

Highlight the text and press the Report an error button to send the corrected text fragment to the editor!

Report a bug