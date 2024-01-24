Positive EU stock markets awaiting the ECB, MPS in the spotlight in Milan

#Positive #stock #markets #awaiting #ECB #MPS #spotlight #Milan

by Paolo Paronetto and Stefania Arcudi

On the agenda are business indices in January and US crude oil inventories. The Bank of Canada decides on rates, but investors look to the ECB

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets begin the session in positive territory while investors await the meeting of the ECB’s governing council scheduled for January 25th. The market expects the Eurotower to keep interest rates unchanged, while factoring in an overall reduction of 130 basis points this year. In Asia, meanwhile, stock prices are gaining ground thanks to optimism about a possible intervention by the Chinese authorities to support stock prices, which after the difficult start of the year have fallen close to five-year lows.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index rose 0.4% but remained down 5% in January, in line with its worst monthly performance since August. Tokyo, on the other hand, fell by 0.8% after the Bank of Japan confirmed its ultra-accommodative monetary policy but indicated that the conditions to start the exit from the current situation of negative rates are starting to occur.

Germany: 2024 growth estimates cut

The German Ifo Institute has cut its growth forecast for Germany in 2024 with GDP expected at 0.7%, down from the 0.9% forecast in mid-December. “Now that the budget committee of the German parliament has approved the federal budget, we estimate that it has enabled further savings of just under 19 billion euros,” says Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasting at Ifo. «Businesses and families will have a greater burden or receive less aid, and public spending will be cut. This means that the overall environment is more or less in line with what we estimated in our risk scenario for 2024 in December. The economic impact will also probably be of the same magnitude.”

Euro moves closer to 1.09 dollars, oil little moved

On the currency market, the euro tries to get closer to 1.09 dollars and is worth 1.0872 from 1.0836 at the close on Tuesday. The yen is strengthening in light of the Boj’s indications: the Japanese currency is indicated at 160.75 for one euro (from 160.95) and 147.84 for one dollar (from 148.17). The greenback is also supported by the change in estimates on the US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, which have moved forward compared to the March hypothesis.

The price of oil showed little change, with North Sea Brent delivered in March at 79.62 dollars a barrel (+0.09%) and WTI of the same maturity at 74.39 dollars (+0.03%). The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam is also stable: -0.03% to 27.2 euros per megawatt hour.

Rates unchanged in Japan, but the end of the “zero policy” is near

The Central Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged at -0.1% and confirmed the zero level for 10-year government bond yields. The BoJ, however, has declared that the end of negative rates is near and the market expects an exit from the ultra-expansionary monetary policy in April.

The agenda

On Wednesday, the macro agenda includes the release of European manufacturing and services PMI indices for January, with flash data from Germany and France. For the Eurozone and Germany they are both below the threshold of 50 points which delimit the area of ​​expansion (the Germans are at 43.7 and 49.5 points respectively and the EU ones are at 44.8 and 48.8). The details of the Italian indices, however, will be communicated next week, with the definitive data. Statistics on crude oil inventories in the United States are also coming out, which may affect the price of WTI, Texas oil. The Bank of Canada decides today on interest rates, which are at 5%, but no changes are expected.

Stefania Arcudi Radiocor editor

Paolo Paronetto Radiocor editor

