Possible lineup for Barça against Osasuna in the Super Cup

#lineup #Barça #Osasuna #Super #Cup

FC Barcelona faces Osasuna for a place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Blaugrana want to retain the title they won last season against Real Madrid in one of the best games since Xavi Hernández took charge of the first team.

Follow Barcelona – Osasuna live from the Super Cup semi-finals

Barça has significant casualties and players who have traveled to Riyadh amidst cotton so the Barça eleven seems quite clear except that the coach wants to surprise Osasuna. With Ter Stegen still recovering, Iñaki Peña will remain between the sticks. He started performing at a very good level but in the last few games he has become infected with the team and has shown himself to be a little more fragile.

In defense, Xavi has little to choose from with the absences of Iñigo Martínez and Cancelo. Also that of Marcos Alonso although the Madrid native has barely counted for the coach. It is most likely that Koundé will play moved to the right, with a centre-back pairing made up of Araújo and Christensen and Balde as the left back.

In the engine room, Frenkie de Jong will continue as organizer ahead of Oriol Romeu and inside he will be flanked by Sergi Roberto, who is offering a very good level and scoring goals, and Gündogan, a key figure for Xavi because he can also help in the construction of the game in addition to moving around the upper part of the square. The surprise would be the inclusion of Fermín in the eleven.

Above, Raphinha on the right and Lewandowski in the center are fixed while on the left everything indicates that Ferran Torres will once again win the game over João Félix, who has done well to stay out of the starting team. Portuguese is no longer untouchable. Lamine Yamal, Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu will wait for their options from the bench to help the team’s offensive zone.

FC Barcelona line-up: Iñaki Peña; Jules Kound, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alexander Balde; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Leaves, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

