Possible lineups for the ‘Blanquiazul Night 2024’

Lima Alliance and Once Caldas They are getting ready for the friendly this Monday and the coaches of each club seem to have already defined their eleven. Who’s playing? Here we tell you.

Lima Alliance will face Once Caldas in the famous ‘Blue and White Night 2024‘ to be played this Monday, January 15. In this match, the intimate team hopes to be able to show the level of its squad against a difficult rival and in front of all the fans.

In that sense, many fans have wondered which players will be part of Alejandro Restrepo’s eleven on this occasion. In fact, everything seems to indicate that these could be the alignments:

Lima Alliance vs. Once Caldas: possible alignments

Lima Alliance: Angel Fields; Jiovany Ramos, Renzo Garces, John Paul Freytes; Jhamir D’Arrigo, Jesus Castle, Adrian Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Marco Huaman; Kevin Serna, Hernan Ships.

Once Caldas: Ezequiel Mastrolía; Juan David Cuesta, Jáider Riquett, Léyder Morán, Mauricio Castaño; Álvaro Montaño, Luis Pérez, Johan Beltrán; David Lemos, Santiago Mera, Dayro Moreno.

What time do Alianza Lima vs. play? Once Caldas?

The match of Alianza Lima vs. Once Caldas will be played from 9:00 p.m. at the National Stadium. Prior to the match, the Victorian squad will be officially presented.

