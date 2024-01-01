Possible new drug against pancreatic cancer tested in organoids

#drug #pancreatic #cancer #tested #organoids

In the study, published December 26 in Cell Stem Cell, The scientists tested more than 6,000 compounds on their pancreatic tumor organoids, which contain a common mutation that causes pancreatic cancer. They identified a compound, an existing heart drug called perhexiline maleate, that powerfully suppresses organoid growth.

The researchers discovered that the mutation that causes cancer in organoids requires a abnormally high cholesterol production, which the drug largely reverses. “Our findings identify overactive cholesterol synthesis as a vulnerability that can be addressed in most pancreatic cancers,” said study co-senior author Dr. Todd Evans, member of the Hartman Institute for Therapeutic Organ Regeneration at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“This study also highlights the value of using genetically well-defined organoids to model cancer and discover new treatment strategies,” said co-senior author Dr. Shuibing Chen. The other main co-author was Dr. Fong Cheng Pan, research assistant professor in the department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine during the study.

Co-authors of the study were postdoctoral researcher Dr. Xiaohua Duan, instructor Dr. Tuo Zhang, and a visiting fellow, Dr. Lingling Feng, all at Weill Cornell Medicine during the study.

A pancreatic cancer detection system based on tumor organoids

Organoids have become popular tools for studying tissues in health and disease. They can be made from human or animal tissuerecreate much of the complex architecture of an organ and be genetically modified to model them precisely.

Organoids too can model specific tumor types with its genetic mutations that cause cancer. In fact, when these tumor organoids are derived from human tissue, they have the potential to model human cancers. better than any animal model.

In the study, the researchers established a Organoid-Based Automated Drug Screening System for the most common form of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), one of the most untreatable and lethal cancers. The organoids, made from normal mouse pancreatic tissue, were engineered to contain several sets of mutations known to cause human pancreatic tumors. All organoids contained Kras G12D, the mouse version of a mutant gene that causes cancer and which is found in most cases of PDAC.

A drug for heart conditions at the center of research

The researchers tested a library of more than 6,000 compounds, including FDA-approved drugs, on the organoids, identifying several that could substantially alter their growth. The best of them was perhexiline maleate, an older drug used to treat the heart condition called angina. A modest dose of the drug blocked the growth of all organoids containing Kras G12D, destroying some of them completely within days, without having any adverse impact on healthy organoids lacking the mutation. The drug had similar effects against human and mouse PDAC-derived tumor organoids transplanted into mice, and on human tumor organoids carrying other types of mutation Kras .

By comparing the patterns of gene activity in treated and untreated organoids, the researchers found that the Kras mutant associated with cancer greatly increases cholesterol production in organoid cells, and that perhexiline maleate opposes this effect by inhibiting a key regulatory factor of the cholesterol metabolic pathway called SREBP2.

Cholesterol as an emerging cancer target

The discovery of cholesterol’s role was not entirely surprising, since cholesterol is an essential component used to produce new cells and a promoter of cell survival. It is already known that it is a important supporter of the malignant growth of some other tumors, including lung tumors. Now, the results suggest that targeting it may be an effective new treatment strategy against PDAC.

The efficacy of perhexiline maleate in human organoids harboring several different Kras mutations also suggests that turbocharged cholesterol synthesis may be a general treatment target in cancers with KRAS mutations. “We hope that our cholesterol-targeted strategy be independent of particular mutations by KRAS and make it difficult for treated tumors to develop resistance,” said Dr. Evans, who is also a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center.

Perhexiline maleate as a starting point

Es perhexiline maleate is unlikely to be used as is for the treatment of PDAC. Although it is still prescribed as an angina medication in Australia and some other countries, it can have serious side effects, including liver damage and peripheral nerve damage, which is why it was withdrawn from several European markets in the 1980s and was never approved in the United States.

“We want a better compound for cancer treatment,” Dr. Chen stated. The simplicity of the chemical structure of the drug suggests that can probably be modified to improve its potency, safety, half-life in the blood and other properties, he said. The team now plans to use perhexiline maleate as a starting point for the development of a more refined PDAC drug candidate and as a laboratory tool to study cholesterol synthesis in PDAC and other cancers.

Reference article: A pancreatic cancer organoid platform identifies an inhibitor specific to mutant KRAS