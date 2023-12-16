Possible new inconsistencies in President Petro’s campaign: they warned about $9.5 billion from Petro’s campaign that would have unknown origin

#inconsistencies #President #Petros #campaign #warned #billion #Petros #campaign #unknown #origin

97% of the funds that reached Petro’s presidential campaign came from loans with the banking sector.

Photo: El Espectador and Transparencia por Colombia

In the midst of the investigations for alleged irregular financing of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign before the Commission of Accusations of the Chamber and in the National Electoral Council (CNE), another question has just been uncovered regarding the funds reported after the electoral contest . There is a wide difference between the income and expenses reported in Clear Accounts: the expenses are notably higher than the money that came in, which does not allow us to know the origin of the resources that supported 31% of the disbursements.

As noted by Transparency for Colombia, there are at least $8,000 million corresponding to expenses in the first round and $1,500 million more in the second whose source of financing is unknown. On the other hand, expenses in both rounds approached 99% of the established limits, which were $28,536’520,492 for the first and $13,347’457,427 for the second, according to resolution 0694 of 2022 of the CNE.

For some of the congressmen who complained to the Commission of Accusations, such as Christian Garcés (Democratic Center), with this information, added to the statements of Nicolás Petro and the known audios of Armando Benedetti, “there is sufficient evidence to initiate a formal investigation into the Congress”. For its part, Petro’s defense pointed out that, on the contrary, there are no concrete elements for the file, beyond what was recorded in the media, and they asked to close at least six of the ten complaints.

For Transparencia por Colombia, “the income report should be similar to that of expenses, but in this case, the expenses exceed the reported income (…) In that sense, in the first round it is not possible to establish the origin of the the resources that supported a part of the disbursements and in the second round the same thing happens with 12% of what was invested by the campaign.”

Additionally, the reports are also “not consistent” with the statements about possible illicit financing and exceeding the limits. In the audios that were known about Benedetti, six months ago, he talks about the supposed income of an additional $15,000 million; while Nicolás Petro, in one of his statements before the Prosecutor’s Office, said that money had entered irregularly and, although there is talk of millions, the exact figure is not known. In any case, the president, his defense and members of his campaign have denied having incurred any irregularity.

(Read: “Petro warned that 17,000 processes of massacres and genocide were stopped in the Prosecutor’s Office”)

What are the investigations about?

Five months after the House Investigation and Accusation Commission, in charge of investigating accused persons, became aware of the allegations against the president, that legislative cell has not made a decision. The ten complaints – accumulated – are still in the study stage by the investigative representatives: Alirio Uribe, Gloria Arizabaleta (Historical Pact) and Wilmer Carrillo (Partido de la U), who have not presented a presentation to open or deny the start of a formal investigation.

As confirmed by the Commission, the complaints are expanding and the processes were resumed after several of the members were recused. At the same time, Nicolás Petro, son of the president and accused of receiving funds from illicit sources to finance his father’s presidential campaign, must appear on January 30, 2024 to give testimony about the process involving the head of state. The summons is part of the preliminary investigation that the Commission opened against Petro, by order of the Prosecutor’s Office, after certifying copies.

“Nicolás Petro gave a version in the Prosecutor’s Office, so it is up to us to call him to stand up or back down on what he said there. “We cannot use the testimony that he offered to the investigating entity,” they explained from Congress, and pointed out that this is a new process, to which an investigator has not been assigned and for which it has not been decided whether it is accumulated with the rest. : “The investigators (Uribe, Arizabaleta and Carrillo) could request that it be accumulated, as long as what Nicolás says goes in the same direction as what they are already investigating.”

(We recommend: “The historical delay that the Petro government recognized in the restitution of lands to victims”)

Simultaneously, the National Electoral Council (CNE) examines the president’s campaign for allegedly having exceeded spending limits and because possibly some disbursements of the process in the first and second round would not have been reported to the electoral organization, among them, payments to witnesses. electoral elections and the flights that mobilized Petro in his advances through the country.

Precisely, within the framework of the investigation into alleged irregularities, the CNE had ordered the invoices of companies and external parties that participated in the income and expenses, among them the company Sociedad Aerial de Ibagué SAS, which also mobilized members of the Historical Pact in the congressional campaign. In September of this year, that same company was mentioned in an alleged drug trafficking case, for crimes committed by Mr. Carlos Eduardo Restrepo, who was a pilot linked to that company.

(Also read: “Government has ready decree to transfer $1 million monthly to former community mothers”)

The details of the expenses and income reported

In the first round, the main expense of Petro’s campaign corresponded to electoral propaganda, with 68.8%, represented at $19,534’054,588, only after transportation expenses, with 14.6% of the total expenses. The Ibagué Air Society SAS was paid $2,770,000 for air travel.

Now, 97% of the resources that reached Petro’s presidential campaign came from credits with the banking sector, with loans from Banco de Bogotá, GBS Sudameris SA and Confiar Cooperativa Financiera. Petro’s own resources and family resources are not reported, nor are contributions from the political organization that registered him: Colombia Humana. On the other hand, there are only two records for in-kind donations.

With respect to the second round, the highest expense was also electoral propaganda, which represented 70% of the total and, again, the Ibagué Air Society appears, which represented 10% of the expenses, for $800,000,000. On the other hand, practically all of the income reported for the second round campaign, that is, 99.72%, corresponds to a loan with Banco GNB Sudameris SA for $11,606’000,000.

From the CNE they told El Espectador that the following week they will know what the case for the alleged violation of the limits is going, although they did not give more details. Meanwhile, the Commission of Accusations indicated that, now that all the challenges against the members have been resolved, the study of the complaints will be resumed. They also asked opposition congressmen to avoid filing challenges, so that this legislative cell can move forward, either to open a formal investigation or to archive the processes.

👁‍🗨 Find out how senators and representatives to the House vote in ‘Congress at hand’.

👉 Read more about Congress, the Petro government and other news from the political world.