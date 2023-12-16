Possible reference to Elden Ring DLC ​​release spotted on store page – Gaming – News

The release date of the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree may fall in February 2024. This is evident from the product information about a special edition of the Thrustmaster Eswap X 2 Pro controller on the website of Philippine gaming chain Datablitz.

The page has now been taken offline, but Reddit user ChiefLeef22 has shared a number of screenshots in a post. It shows that the controller will be released simultaneously with the DLC in February 2024, around the two-year anniversary of Elden Ring. The page also contains information about two other special Xbox controllers made by Thrustmaster that should be released during 2025.

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was announced last March, but otherwise developer From Software has released little news about the DLC. The developer did confirm that the DLC is set in The Lands Between, the world of the main game.

Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022. It was named Game of The Year at that year’s Game Awards. In February 2023, Bandai Namco and From Software reported that the action RPG has sold twenty million copies.

