Possible revision of prices at the pump

Passing of service between Solo Andriamanampisoa and Olivier Jean-Baptiste

Malagasy motorists could see pump prices change in the near future due to various factors.

The first sparks of 2024 already suggest a difficult year for the price of oil on a global scale. Could the Big Island revise its pump prices soon? This is the question that hovers in everyone’s minds, especially since currently, the country is moving towards a mechanism for automatic management of prices at the pump if we are to believe the suggestions of the International Monetary Fund to the government during the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility program “Going forward, the establishment of an automatic fuel pricing mechanism in early 2024 and the reform of Jirama should help mitigate fiscal risks and create space essential budget for social and development spending,” it was indicated.

This price adjustment mechanism is supposed to resume this year as indicated in the talks between the Malagasy authorities and the IMF. However, all alarmist considerations aside, we do not know at the moment whether prices are being revised upwards or not, especially after these years of freezing prices negotiated between the government and the Madagascar Oil Group.

Discussion

What we know is that this provision tends to reduce as much as possible the State’s liabilities towards oil companies through the difference between real prices and those displayed at the pump. The freeze on prices at the pump also no longer seems tenable for the national economy if we are to believe the estimates of technicians of the International Monetary Fund during the two previous reviews of the FEC. Asked by the press yesterday about a possible revision of pump prices in view of the upward trends observed in barrel prices internationally, Olivier Jean-Baptiste, new Minister of Energy, remains evasive. “I cannot tell you at this time how oil prices will evolve. If there is a market that is most unstable and unpredictable, it is the oil market. Furthermore, it is not us as a government who set the price of a barrel. There is the law of supply and demand but there is also geopolitics on the other side.” And he added that “discussions between the State and the Madagascar Oil Group (GPM) are still continuing. There shouldn’t be any problem there. We are following developments in the oil market carefully,” he said.

Note that a discussion between the government and the oil companies already took place in December 2023, which would have focused on “the collaboration between the group during the past year but also forecasts for 2024”. No further details have been filtered at this time. Current oil trends are in fact described as “wait and see” in the face of geopolitical uncertainties. Yesterday, oil prices rose slightly. Brent barrel prices for March delivery rose slightly to $78.5, or 0.45%. Its American equivalent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for February delivery gained 0.01% yesterday, an increase of $72.69.

Itamara Randriamamonjy