Possible Sporting reinforcement is ‘reported’ by colleague on Instagram after defeating Benfica – I Liga

Koba Koindredi, the Estoril midfielder who is close to joining Sporting this January, celebrated on social media the victory against Benfica in the League Cup.

The publication is only news because Cassiano, the Frenchman’s teammate, commented on the photo by writing “Ya te extraño”, translating, “I already miss you”.

The footballer, on loan from Valencia to Estoril, will still play in the League Cup final, this Saturday, before heading to Alvalade.

However, according to ‘A Bola’, the Koindredi dossier is practically closed. The midfielder should sign for Sporting on Sunday, one day after the game with SC Braga, in Leiria.

The contract will be valid for five seasons and the lions will pay around 4 million euros to Estoril. The Canarinhos activate the 3 million purchase clause with the Spanish club and transfer the player to the Lions until the end of the season. At that point, it will belong to Sporting permanently, says the sportsman.

Remember that in previewing the game with the eagles, Vasco Seabra, Estoril coach, was full of praise for the midfielder.

“I have also spoken on several occasions about his qualities, he is a super talented player, with an extraordinary path ahead of him, we have no doubts and, therefore, just like you [imprensa] You see, it has been behaving normally. We know we have a lot of talented players.”