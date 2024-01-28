Post Office scandal continues to inflame emotions in the United Kingdom

#Post #Office #scandal #continues #inflame #emotions #United #Kingdom

vandaag, 19:12

Fleur Launspach UK and Ireland correspondent

“On Wednesdays he would lie awake at night,” says Marion Holmes about her late husband Peter. For thirteen years he ran a post office in Newcastle, in northern England.

He enjoyed his work and enjoyed talking to neighbors who came to deliver the mail. Until he had to deal with unexplained cash shortages that came out of his accounting system on Wednesdays. His employer, The Post Office, said he had to make up the shortfall himself. And that he was the only branch manager with accounting problems.

But Peter was not alone. Thousands of post office branch managers in the United Kingdom were confronted with irregularities in the accounting software of The Post Office Ltd, the British equivalent of PostNL.

Judicial error

The Post Office, a private company with the state as its sole shareholder, took innocent ‘postmasters’ to court between 2000 and 2015. Now, years later, it is clear that multinational Fujitsu’s problematic accounting system caused innocent people to end up in prison.

More than 3,500 postmasters were accused of theft or fraud. About 900 of them were convicted. More than 230 ended up in prison. Some committed suicide out of despair and many died before their names could be cleared. Like Peter, Marion’s husband. The Post Office scandal has been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

Plead guilty

Strange gaps also appeared at the post office in the Patel family’s local supermarket in Horspath. “I kept coming up short,” says Vipin Patel. He tried to supplement it from his own pocket. “I didn’t know much about computers and completely trusted the Post Office system.”

Patel, now 70 and with difficulty walking, talks about his proud family history at the Post Office: “My father and uncle were already postmasters in India during the British Empire.” His deficits amounted to £77,000.

His son, Varchas Patel, remembers when the inspectors came by. “It wasn’t until years later that Dad told me he had suicidal thoughts.” He was advised to plead guilty so he wouldn’t go to jail. He was convicted and it was published in the local newspaper. “After that, his health deteriorated rapidly. The neighbors called him a thief.”

Didn’t listen

The scandal has been going on for years, but a four-part drama series from broadcaster ITV, based on true stories, hit the British right in the heart at the beginning of this year. The series has also been broadcast in the Netherlands by BNNVARA since last week.

Prime Minister Sunak promises acquittal and swift compensation for the victims. Numerous lawsuits are pending and a major investigation has been launched into the scandal. Police are trying to determine what role the Post Office played and what the company knew about the problems in its accounting system. Bosses at the Post Office and the technology company Fujitsu, which made the accounting software, are under fire.

Marion Holmes shows an old letter from her husband. He died in 2015, before his name was cleared. “He wrote to the Post Office in 1999 that something was wrong, that he couldn’t get his accounts done. But they didn’t listen. They didn’t listen all that time.”