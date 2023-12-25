Post-supper hangover? See 10 foods that help cure discomfort

#Postsupper #hangover #foods #cure #discomfort

Christmas dinner is a time where everyone is free to put their foot down and leave their diet aside. However, excesses can result in a hangover the next day.

Headache, thirst, tiredness and other uncomfortable symptoms can be alleviated with some foods.

“A hangover is an increase in the concentration of alcohol in the blood, which reduces the body’s hydration,” said nutritionist Amanda Maffei to the DOL website.

Waters, water with lemon, coconut water, natural fruit juice, fruits, ginger tea, mint tea, eggs, pasta and dark green leaves are some options that help detoxify the body.

See the effectiveness of each food:

1 – Water: It is essential for hydrating the body, and it is important to drink water before, during and after consuming alcoholic beverages.

2 – Water with lemon: It’s a good option to rehydrate the body and add a touch of flavor.

3 – Coconut water: Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it causes the body to lose water and minerals. Coconut water is a good source of potassium, magnesium and sodium, minerals that are lost with excess alcohol.

4 – Natural fruit juice: Fruit juice is a good source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can help rehydrate the body and combat the effects of alcohol.

5 – Fruits: Fruits, especially fruits with a high water content, such as watermelon, melon and pineapple, are good options for rehydrating the body and eliminating toxins.

6 – Ginger tea: Ginger tea is a good option for relieving nausea and vomiting.

7 – Mint tea: Mint tea is a good option for improving digestion and relieving stomach discomfort.

8 – Ovo: Eggs are a good source of proteins, which are essential for the body’s recovery.

9 – Pasta: Pasta, despite being a less healthy option, can help restore blood sugar levels, which can be low after drinking alcohol.

10 – Dark green leaves: Dark leafy greens, such as spinach, kale and broccoli, are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can help combat the effects of alcohol.