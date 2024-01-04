Postal books and vouchers. Here are the subscriptions throughout the province

In Macerata, almost 163,000 postal savings books and 329,000 interest-bearing postal vouchers were subscribed to, instruments that confirm themselves to be among the most reliable savings solutions for citizens. “And until Wednesday, the 540-day Supersmart Premium Offer will be available, dedicated to all holders of Libretto Smart who bring new liquidity to Poste Italiane”, explains Poste Italiane. The offer has a duration of 540 days and allows you to obtain a gross annual rate of 4% on the sums set aside if brought to maturity. Furthermore, for those who do not have new liquidity, the 360-day Supersmart Offer is available dedicated to all Libretto Smart holders, which allows them to obtain a gross annual interest rate of 2.5% on the sums set aside and brought to maturity 360 days. The 364-day Supersmart Pension Offer is also available, dedicated to those who have submitted a request for crediting of an INPS pension to the Italian Post Office or who have received at least one credit in the Smart Booklet. It has a duration of 364 days and allows you to obtain a gross interest rate at maturity of 3.5%. The Post Office explains that “all offers can be activated in one of the 94 post offices in the province of Macerata, from the poste.it website and from the BancoPosta app. The minimum deposit is one thousand euros”.

