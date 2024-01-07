Poste Italiane is hiring new postmen, you need a diploma: here’s how to apply

COSENZA – Poste Italiane has reopened selections for letter carriers throughout the national territory: the new postmen will be placed in different Italian regions, depending on company needs.

It is possible to send the candidacy by connecting to the website Italian post and clicking on ‘Open positions’ and ‘Postman’. There is little time left, however: To apply you must submit an application within tomorrow, January 7th.

Requirements

To participate in the postman selection you must have the high school diploma with a minimum score of 70/100 o bachelor’s degree, also three-year, with a minimum grade of 102/110;

Driver’s license valid for driving company vehicles;

For the province of Bolzano only, it is necessary to have a bilingualism licence.

Contract type

Fixed-term contract in relation to specific company needs both in terms of numbers and duration.

Place of work

The Region and Provinces of assignment will be identified based on company needs. You may indicate only one territorial area of ​​preference and be involved in the selection process in relation to specific company needs.

The selection: logic test and driving test

Only the candidates who will be identified for the current needs will receive an email, to the email address indicated when applying for this announcement, from “[email protected]“, for the administration of the selection test (logical reasoning) which will contain the internet address to connect to take the test and all the explanations necessary for carrying it out. It is advisable to also check your spam folder.

Those who pass the first selection phase (aptitude test) may be contacted by Poste Italiane to complete the selection process which involves both proof of suitability to drive the motor vehicle (which will be carried out on a 125 cc motor vehicle fully loaded with mail) and an interview.

Passing the motorcycle test is an essential condition without which hiring cannot take place.

It will be necessary to present suitable documentation certifying the qualification at the time of the first call at the Poste Italiane headquarters.

