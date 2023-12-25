Poste, voucher offer with skyrocketing gross interest: you can take advantage of it until January 10th

#Poste #voucher #offer #skyrocketing #gross #interest #advantage #January #10th

Not to be missed by Poste Italiane, voucher offer with attractive gross interest, available until 10 January. All useful information.

For those looking for a form of saving that is also profitable, we point out the Post Italiane savings voucher offers. The offers allow you to obtain a high interest rate on the sums set aside at maturity. Here, in particular, we propose theSupersmart offerwhich offers many different options, for every need.

Post Office, Supersmart voucher offer – Computer-idea.it

L’Supersmart offer consists of a deposit of sums of money con the guarantee of the Italian State. The vouchers are issued by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp). L’offer can be activated on the Smart Booklet, the savings book that can be opened in any post office. The postal booklet is called “Smart” because it is a digital version of the ordinary one and can be managed entirely online. To subscribe to the Supersmart Offer it is necessary to have set aside in the booklet a sum of money of at least 1000 euros. Below, we offer you all the details of the Supersmart Offer with the highest interest rate. Here’s everything you need to know.

From Poste, Supersmart voucher offer

To all Poste Italiane customers who have a Smart postal passbook, various options of savings bonds are offered, with a good interest rate. It’s about forms of savings with a reasonable return which first of all allow you to keep your money safe. You don’t make big profits, for that you will resort to other forms of investment, but these are the ideal tools for small savers. The money, then, is safe because the savings bonds are issued by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and guaranteed by the Italian State.

Postal savings bonds are ideal forms of savings for families – Computer-idea.it

Poste Italiane savings bonds are made available with theSupersmart offer, aimed at postal customers who have a Smart postal booklet. The Offer includes various options, with different gross interest rates at maturity. The most convenient option isSupersmart offer 540 days which proposes a gross annual interest rate at maturity of 4%. While the other options have gross interest d2.50% and 3.50%. Gross interest at 4% is a good return for a form of savings such as postal savings bonds.

Be careful, however, because this type of offer is not for everyone but it is aimed exclusively at those who bring new liquidity to the Post Office. While the ordinary Supersmart Offer is always available for all Libretto Smart holders. THE 540 days in the name of the offer indicate its duration of the voucher. We also remind you that there is a deadline to subscribe to Poste’s Supersmart 540 offer: you have until January 10, 2024. The offer can be activated directly online.