Postpartum hemorrhage kills homeless woman

Sad news. In the town of Manakara, a 38-year-old homeless mother died after giving birth to a healthy baby boy yesterday. The mother, in a precarious situation, decided to give birth to her child in the street. Passersby saw the scene and took the woman to the hospital.

“The mother was already dead when she arrived at the hospital. The baby’s placenta was not released, which caused the mother to hemorrhage and ultimately killed her, according to the midwife who took care of the woman’s body,” explained the Police inspector Marie Mangloire Mbolatsara, investigator with the morality police and protection of minors in Manakara and also deputy commander of the Local Women’s Brigade. This woman is from Vohipeno which is about forty kilometers from Manakara where she begs during the day.

Postpartum hemorrhage, PPH, is a worrying health situation especially in rural areas of developing countries. Like this young woman, most women in rural areas give birth to their child, in their homes and without consultations. This situation most often leads to fatal postpartum hemorrhage, especially for deliveries presenting complications because they are not monitored.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has just raised awareness about this disease since the case in Madagascar is alarming. “Here, two mothers die every day giving birth to their child. Deaths attributed to complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. One of the major reasons for this situation is that only 40% of Malagasy people give birth in health establishments,” reported the WHO in a roadmap published in 2023, to reduce PPH.

Miora Raharisolo