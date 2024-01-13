Postponed Emmys spotlight best television during ‘Succession’ farewell ceremony – January 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM

#Postponed #Emmys #spotlight #television #Succession #farewell #ceremony #January

The Emmy Awards, normally one of Hollywood’s red carpet rituals in September, will take place Monday in a postponed walkout ceremony to honor the best of television.

HBO’s “Succession,” about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, leads all nominees with 27 nominations. It is widely expected to win its third Best Drama trophy. Most of the programs on the list come from streaming services, which received the largest number of nominations ever.

Some shows were broadcast as early as June 2022. The nominations were announced in July 2023 and voting took place a month later.

“When predicting Emmy winners, you have to remember what the atmosphere was like in August,” said Joyce Eng, senior editor at the Gold Derby awards website.

Organizers postponed the ceremony from its September date because Hollywood writers and actors were on strike at the time. The labor dispute halted production and promotion and forced TV networks to fill their fall schedules with reruns and reality shows.

Now that the strikes are over, the Emmys are giving Hollywood a chance to spotlight TV and streaming series like Walt Disney’s best comedy nominee “Abbott Elementary,” which returns to ABC next month with new episodes.

“Abbott,” which airs on a broadcast network, is an outlier. Nearly two-thirds of the nominated shows were streamed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+, according to data from Nielsen’s Gracenote. That is the highest percentage for streaming services ever.

In the past, Emmy wins provided bragging rights to build the audience for a cable or broadcast show. For streamers, “winning the Emmy is more about branding and growing subscribers,” said media consultant Brad Adgate.

Comedian and “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson will host the Emmy gala, which will air live from Los Angeles on the Fox TV network.

SUCCESSION’ SWEEP?

This year’s Emmys telecast could resemble a repeat of last Sunday’s Golden Globes, where “Succession” took home four awards.

The show concluded its fourth and final season last May, answering the question of who would take over the Roy family’s global media empire. Fifteen experts polled by the Gold Derby website unanimously voted that “Succession” would win the drama trophy again.

Some awards watchers said “Succession” could also win the four stage acting categories.

Three “Succession” actors – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong – compete against each other for best actor. That could pave the way for a win for Pedro Pascal, star of the dystopian video-game adaptation “The Last of Us,” said Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Variety.

“He could benefit from a vote split on ‘Succession’.”

Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama.

In the comedy competitions, two-time series winner “Ted Lasso,” about the American coach of a plucky British soccer team, is once again in the lead.

Although the Apple TV+ show’s third season divided fans, “Emmy voters clearly still love it,” said Eng, who noted that the show received 21 nominations, the most ever.

Some prognosticators say “Lasso” could be beaten by Golden Globe winner “The Bear,” the story of an haute cuisine chef trying to revamp his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty,” about a real person who unwittingly participates in a mock trial, is also in the running.

“Beef,” Netflix’s road rage drama that claimed three Globes, is the favorite to win best limited series.

The winners are chosen by the approximately 20,000 artists, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.

While the evening could be a celebration for “Succession,” Davis warned that such a large group could make for unpredictable results.

“Anything can happen and sometimes anarchy ensues and we just have a crazy night,” he said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Chang)