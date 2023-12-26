Potato plumcake: the savory version perfect for aperitifs

#Potato #plumcake #savory #version #perfect #aperitifs

A fantastic recipe awaits you: today we are preparing fabulous aperitifs with delicious potato plum cake, an exceptional savory version with a crunchy crust and a very soft filling!

If you are looking for a recipe for special aperitifs, this is the right one for you. The potato plum cake is a novelty with an irresistible softness and a delicate flavor that will amaze anyone. Its peculiarity lies in the mix of flavors that we will add to the potatoes, creating the perfect savory alternative to the great classic so loved by everyone that we usually always enjoy in the sweet version.

What will make you speechless will definitely be the crunchy crust and the foamy and very soft filling. But what are the ingredients you need in addition to potatoes, which make this plum cake fabulous? Everything that is usually never missing in the house. In fact we are going to add it to the already particular dough, as you will need grated potatoes, with eggs, flour, grated parmesan and yeast. Furthermore, we will add the filling with diced cooked ham and diced cheese, but you can also add Taggiasca olives or grilled peppers for a richer and tastier variant. In short, you can really give free rein to your imagination and customize this delicious aperitif however you prefer!

Ingredients and preparation of the potato plum cake

In short, preparing aperitifs with savory potato plum cake is a tasty and original way to surprise your guests. The crunchy crust and the very soft filling will make your plumcake truly irresistible! I’m sure you can’t wait to start preparing this fantastic recipe, so let’s get to work!

Preparation time: approximately 30 minutes

Cooking time: 40-45 minutes

Ingredients

250 g of 00 flour

300 g of potatoes

50 ml of water

1 sachet of instant yeast for savory cakes

3 eggs

100 g of grated parmesan

100 g of melted cheese of your choice cut into cubes

150 g of cooked ham

Rosemary to taste

5 g of salt

30 g of extra virgin olive oil

A teaspoon of pepper

How to prepare potato plum cake

To make this delicious savory plumcake, start by grating the potatoes and place them in a large bowl. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl and add them to the grated potatoes. Add the flour, the grated Parmesan, the yeast dissolved in the warm water, salt, pepper and romarino. Mix all the ingredients well until you obtain a homogeneous mixture.

Add the ingredients for the filling, then cooked ham and diced cheese, mix well to incorporate everything. Pour the mixture into a plumcake mold lined with baking paper, leveling the surface well.

Cook the potato plumcake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 40-45 minutes, or until the surface is golden and crunchy. Once cooked, let it cool slightly before turning out the plum cake and cutting it into thick slices. Serve it during aperitifs and enjoy it both hot and cold, garnished with a little grated cheese or fresh aromatic herbs to taste. Enjoy your meal!

