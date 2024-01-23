Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?

#Poultry #prices #today #Tuesday. #price #kilo #stock #exchange

Feed prices are one of the reasons for the movement Poultry pricesIn addition to the supply and demand factor and its suitability to the market situation, as we import 80% of feed, which is a huge percentage, and with the global changes that have occurred.

Sada El Balad news website presents the prices of poultry and eggs today, Monday 1/21/2024, as part of its service bulletin, in which it presents the prices of many goods and services.

Poultry prices today

Where white poultry on the farm recorded a price of 67 pounds, reaching the consumer at a price of 73 pounds, and the prices of maternal poultry also recorded a price of 58 pounds per kilo to reach the consumer at a price of 63 pounds, after recording 55 pounds.

The price of a kilogram of Sasso poultry (red chickens) reached 74 pounds, reaching the consumer at 80 pounds.

The price of a kilogram of local chicken on the farm reaches 90 pounds, after its price reached 100 pounds, and it reaches the consumer at a price of 100.

The price of a kilo of penne today reaches 140 pounds in some stores, depending on the region, after its price reached 185 pounds a few weeks ago.

A kilo of hips costs between 65 and 70 pounds per kilo.

Liver and gizzards cost between 70 and 80 pounds per kilo.

Wings range in price from 45 to 60 pounds.

Today’s duck prices on the farm

The price of a kilo of French duck ranges from 55 to 60 pounds.

The price of molar ducks ranges from 60 to 65 pounds.

The price of Muscovy ducks reached 100 pounds.

Egg prices

• The price of a carton of red ranges from 125 to 135 pounds.

• The price of a carton of white eggs is 130 pounds

• A carton of local eggs is sold to the consumer starting from 140 pounds.

Customs releases



Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the Farmers Syndicate, said that the continuation of customs releases on fodder contributes to the decline in the prices of poultry, eggs, and chicks in Egyptian markets due to the decline in the price of fodder.

Government efforts

“Abu Saddam” indicated during statements to “Sada Al-Balad” that there are government efforts to reduce the prices of commodities in general, pointing out that many poultry breeders have left the poultry production system, which has reduced the demand for feed and consequently its price has decreased due to the increase in supply. This is in contrast to the fact that we At the end of the local corn season, which also leads to a large supply.

The “Captain of the Farmers’ Syndicate” explained that he expects an upcoming decline in poultry prices due to the decline in feed prices on the one hand, and the lack of demand for them and the decrease in purchasing power on the other hand.