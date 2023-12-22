Power outage: Suddenly the lights went out in Steffisburg BE

As several news scouts reported to 20 Minutes, the power went out in Steffisburg on Thursday evening. “There was a complete power outage in Steffisburg,” said a news scout. “I was in the building on the way home when suddenly all the street lights went out and it was dark.” It was clear that the power outage extended to the city limits. “You could see candles burning in many houses. “This created a lovely Christmas atmosphere,” the news scout continued.

As a map from BKW shows, numerous areas around Thun were affected by the outage. The Bern cantonal police confirmed to BärnToday.ch that the affected areas were without electricity. The BKW and Energie Thun networks were affected by the outage. Energie Thun reported on Thursday evening that there had been two outages in the Thun region. The cause of the failure is still unknown. Energie Thun writes that a fire alarm in a transformer could be to blame.

