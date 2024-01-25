PowNed Podcast ‘Op z’n Kop’ moves to NPO Radio 1

#PowNed #Podcast #Kop #moves #NPO #Radio

‘So much news, so many opinions, but what is it really like?’, Rick and Marianne ask themselves every week in Op z’n Kop, where they discuss politics and the state of the country critically, but always with a dash of humor. . Started on NPO Radio 2 in 2021, the podcast will move to NPO Radio 1 on January 25, 2024.

Manager Audio of PowNed Florent Luyckx: “Op z’n Kop comes into its own on NPO Radio 1, the main stage for news within the NPO. Rick and Marianne have succeeded in creating a socially relevant podcast that reaches an audience where the NPO is looking for. The episode with Professor Han Lindeboom, for example, was a game changer in the nitrogen debate. And the broadcast on the NPO Podcast event (100,000 views on YouTube) with Professor Ronald Meester and Dr. Eline van den Broek has given research into excess mortality a accelerated.”

Zwagerman and Van Velthuysen are delighted with the switch: “It is a dream come true. Every week we bring a healthy counterpoint that is not always audible at the NPO, but belongs there. And that is now in the very best place within the NPO.”

In the first episode of 2024, Zwagerman and Van Velthuysen talk with BBB Member of Parliament Mona Keijzer, migration researcher Dr. Jan van de Beek and practical education expert Aad van Loenen about the dispersal law, how to get asylum seekers to work and what to do about the explosive population growth.

From January 24, Op z’n Kop can be found every Thursday on the website of NPO Radio 1, NPO Listen and all other well-known podcast apps and platforms.