PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT

The Overseas Election Committee (PPLN) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, responded to a viral video on social media which narrated that Indonesian citizens in Kuala Lumpur were not included in the final voter list (DPT) for the 2024 Election. PPLN Kuala Lumpur confirmed that it would not make it difficult for Indonesian citizens who wanted to register.

“Regarding the news that there are hundreds of thousands of Indonesian citizens who are not registered in the 2024 DPT and it is difficult to register with PPLN Malaysia, we need to straighten out the factual information,” said PPLN Kuala Lumpur socialization division staff, Puji Sumarsono, when contacted, Wednesday (3/1/2024 ).

“PPLN Kuala Lumpur confirms that it is not true that PPLN Kuala Lumpur makes things difficult for Indonesian citizens who want to register,” he continued.

Puji said that his party had actually carried out socialization. In fact, he said, his party also always invites Indonesian citizens to register for the 2024 Election DPT.

“In fact, for us, we have been inviting people to socialize in remote areas to Indonesian citizen offices to invite them to register for the 2024 DPT,” he said.

He said that his party would really appreciate and feel helped if there were Indonesian citizens who were proactive in registering. According to him, in several cases, Indonesian citizens were not registered because they were checked based on their passport number.

“It turns out that they were registered not based on their passport, but their KTP. So we suggest that if they check based on their missing passport, then try checking with a new passport, if it doesn’t work with a new passport then try using their KTP,” he explained.

Puji also reminded that if there are Indonesian citizens who have not yet registered, to immediately register themselves via the PPLN Kuala Lumpur website, namely situspplnkl.id. “Friends are welcome to register, God willing, they will be included in the DPKLN category,” he added.

Previously, the KPU opened its voice regarding the circulation of the video. A video seen by detikcom, Tuesday (2/1), shows residents claiming that there are still Indonesian citizens who are not included in the DPT.

The residents suspected that there was a deliberate factor by the Malaysian KPU or PPLN to manipulate votes for one particular candidate pair or political party.

Head of the Indonesian KPU Technical Division, Idham Holik, spoke about the importance of knowing whether the video is authentic or not. He warned to be careful regarding disinformation.

“Regarding the video that is circulating widely on social media, it is important for us to ensure that the video is authentic,” said Idham to journalists, Tuesday (2/1).

“The word authentic means that the video is not categorized as a disinformative video,” he continued.

Idham then explained that there was a special category for voters who were not registered in the overseas DPT. Idham said they were included in the Special Overseas Voter List (DPLKN) category.

“If it is true that there are voters who have not been registered in the Overseas DPT, then these voters can be categorized as DPK (Special Overseas Voter List) voters, provided that these voters have never been registered in the domestic voter list,” he explained.

