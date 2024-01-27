PR calls for IGAE cooperation with other State institutions

During the inauguration of the new inspector general of the State Administration, João Manuel Francisco, this Tuesday, 23, in Cidade Alta, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, advised IGAE to “cooperate with the other bodies, without never exceed the powers conferred by the Constitution and the Law”.

“In carrying out new functions, in cases where there is intervention from other bodies, namely the Criminal Intervention Service (SIC), Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) and Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the inspector general must always seek to cooperate , resisting the temptation of wanting to replace them, he said.

He also added that everyone has their own moment and space, try to do the best you can, without ever exceeding the powers that the Constitution and the Law give you”, he highlighted.

Before his appointment to the position, which took place yesterday, the person also known as João Pinto worked as an advisor to the president of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira. A university professor, he served four consecutive terms and was vice-president of the MPLA Parliamentary Bench in the National Assembly, having been left out in the 2022-2027 legislature.

The Minister of Planning, four Secretaries of State and the new Secretary of the President for Economic Affairs also took office today.

Namely, Victor Hugo Guilherme was sworn in as Minister of Planning; Luís Kondjimbi Kaíca Epalanga, Secretary of State for Planning; Ivan Emanuel Marques dos Santos, Secretary of State for Public Investment; Juciene Clara Daniel Cristiano de Sousa, Secretary of State for the Budget; Augusta de Carvalho Gando Frederico Fortes, Secretary of State for Commerce and Services and Milton Parménio dos Santos Reis, Secretary of the President of the Republic for Economic Affairs.