PR holds a meeting with the Government of Huambo –

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is currently leading a meeting with the Government of the Province of Huambo.

According to the Presidency, the provincial governor, Lotti Nolika, “presented a memorandum that describes the overall situation of the territory”, to the Ministers of State, Ministers and other staff of the State’s central administration, in addition to members of the local Government who participate in the meeting.

The Angolan Head of State together with the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, traveled this morning to the city of Huambo, for a two-day working visit to that province.

