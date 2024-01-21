Practical experience Peugeot (e-)2008 SUV – AutoWeek

#Practical #experience #Peugeot #e2008 #SUV #AutoWeek

You don’t really have to try hard to spot a Peugeot 2008. There are already more than 20,000 of the current model on the road in the Netherlands and that number will only increase. It is clear that the electric variant makes a big difference, the majority of user reviews are even about the variant with a plug. In this article we will of course look at the 2008 as a whole, but we will certainly not skip the electrical experiences.

Ease of use and seating comfort

What is interesting about electric cars is that drivers usually pay more attention to electric driving than to other uses. This is also the case with owners of a Peugeot 2008. Drivers who do so are very pleased with the practical properties of their SUV. “You have to find your feet in the car, which is mainly due to the small steering wheel, the quite low seat for a ‘higher’ car and the high instruments,” writes the driver of an e-2008 Allure from 2020, “but After some adjustment I managed to find a nice position. The handlebars are low, making it easy to look over the handlebars towards the screen. The only disadvantage is that my knee sometimes gets stuck behind the steering wheel when getting out.” About the space for passengers and luggage: “The interior space is well organized. I can sit ‘behind myself’ just fine (my height is 1.93 metres). The trunk is not station wagon size, but we can now use it very well.”

Another e-2008 driver can also live with the small steering wheel and high-mounted instruments. “I have no problem at all with the seating position opposite the cockpit, with Peugeot you look over the steering wheel at your gauges instead of through the steering wheel. My seat is in the lowest position and I have a good view of the display.” A PureTech 130 petrol driver points out the space. “It is of course very spacious for two people. With family or friends in the car there was room for four adults, with less room in the back for tall people.”

The driver of a luxurious Peugeot e-2008 GT expresses his feelings. “The interior looks beautiful, nicely used materials. The yellow/blue stitching that you see everywhere, the wide screen that is well positioned, the truly beautiful 3D cockpit, the mood lighting that can be adjusted in different colors from the higher versions, the black headliner and the beautiful panoramic roof certainly don’t make it boring. interior.”

Infotainment and controls

One owner already mentioned above that his car has 3D instruments. A striking feature about which riders like to share their experiences. “I love how the 3D cockpit works with the navigation, better than on the central screen itself! It provides clarity as to which turn you need to take and the like,” says a PureTech 130 rider. What is practical for one person turns out to be a gimmick for others. “The 3D cockpit is a very successful piece of interior design,” says an e-2008 driver. “Every ride is fun to watch.”

The central screen is also well received by users, although there is criticism at the level of detail. “The combination of the screen and switches/buttons works well,” writes the driver of an e-2008. “You use the buttons to select a menu (music, navigation, air conditioning, etc.) that then appears on the screen.” Now the downside. “What I do find cumbersome is operating the air conditioning. To put it on your feet or higher/lower, you have to go into the menu and no longer pay attention to the road. That could have been better.”

The driver of a 2008 1.5 BlueHDi is also largely enthusiastic. “Of course, the 2008 also has the fact that almost all functions are now on a screen. I must say that you quickly get used to this, just like the small steering wheel,” he writes. Here too it is followed by a point for improvement: “Although I would have liked a dial to adjust the strength of the interior lighting, as I often adjust this myself to prevent a strong beam of light in my face.”

Road behavior and (electric) driving

We start with the petrol models, two 1.2 PureTech drivers let us know how their Peugeot drives. “The car drives wonderfully,” says the driver of a GT with eight-speed automatic transmission, “you can keep up well on the fast sections in Germany. Of course it is not a racing monster and you cannot reach 100 km/h in 8 seconds, but once it drives 180, it does it fine and steady.” Striking: “Man, that hood moves when you drive on. But it doesn’t fall off,” he winks. The diesel driver also reports this moving hood.

Another rider, who chose the same drivetrain, writes: “The EAT8 automatic transmission is perfect for me! 130 hp feels fast enough, although I must say that there is no real sense of speed. In that respect, I dare to call it premium because on flat, good roads I imagine myself at a speed of 80 km/h while I am really approaching 110. That is new from Peugeot, at least for me.”

The perfection of this machine lasts until a traffic jam appears. “Even in eco mode, a traffic jam feels choppy and the start/stop system sometimes switches on at ridiculous moments,” the rider continues his story. “Okay, then I’ll turn it off, right? So no start/stop, but even in normal driving mode the fitness boy already decides to switch to second gear at 8 km/h. Only to realize that it was perhaps not so smart and come to a stop at 4 km/h, with a jerk and discomfort, in ‘1’. Incomprehensible in my opinion.” Electric drivers obviously do not report such inconveniences, but they also reveal little about the drivetrain. They do have a lot to say about the driving range, in an earlier article we already paid extensive attention to the range of a Peugeot e-2008.

Maintenance, malfunctions and annoyances

Not every driver experiences the Peugeot 2008 as equally reliable. A number of electric drivers experienced malfunctions, and one owner even lost the car for a month. “After several measurements, it was found that there was a fault in the wiring harness from the charging mechanism to the engine,” he says, “they ultimately had to replace this entire wiring harness.” Fortunately, that seems like an excess, although another driver also lost his e-2008 for a while. “The car was at the dealer for a week due to a serious malfunction in the electrical drive system. It turned out to be a vague software error that should have been resolved with an update. No further technical problems have been experienced so far,” he reports.

There are also points of attention in the minor suffering category. “If you open the trunk after it has rained, a nice puddle of water falls in your trunk,” reports the driver of a 2020 e-2008. Just like not always unfolding the exterior mirrors after unlocking the car. . Another rider experiences the digital instruments as sensitive to scratches. “When purchasing the 2008, a brand new cockpit was already installed after 1,500 km, because it was a surprise to me that when cleaning the interior, the cockpit could not be wiped with a slightly damp cloth. After advice from Peugeot to only clean this with a clean, dry cloth, it happened again and the cockpit is purple again with stains and all kinds of scratches.” The new 2008 is also not flawless, as the driver of a facelifted e-2008 reports that the windows of his car quickly fog up.

A 2008 PureTech driver, who is otherwise short-tempered and reports no problems after 120,000 kilometers, still has one point of attention. “I still like the car very much, without any faults or oil consumption. However, during the 100,000 km service, the timing belt was worn out, according to the dealer. Fortunately, it is a lease car, but otherwise it would quickly become expensive. That surprises me, according to the instruction booklet the timing belt only needs to be replaced at 175,000 km.” It’s true what the driver says: Peugeot has reduced the timing belt replacement interval from ten years and 175,000 kilometers to 100,000 kilometers or six years.

The Peugeot 2008 scores well with its drivers. The car is practical enough, one can find a good seat behind the compact steering wheel and does not have to disappoint rear passengers. In terms of infotainment, there are mainly small areas for improvement and when it comes to drivetrains, the electric variant seems to be the best choice. At least, drivers do not make any negative comments – regardless of the range.