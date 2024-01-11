Practical. Infusions to favor after the holidays

#Practical #Infusions #favor #holidays

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Combined with lemon, rich in vitamin C and detoxifying properties, this infusion is perfect for stimulating the immune system and promoting digestion.

It also helps eliminate toxins accumulated during festive meals.

Pepper mint

Peppermint is known for its soothing properties on the digestive system.

After rich meals, a cup of peppermint tea can relieve digestive discomforts, such as bloating and gas.

Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, making it an ideal drink to help eliminate free radicals and revitalize the body.

It also contains compounds that can help boost metabolism, thereby promoting detoxification.

Dandelion

Dandelion is known for its diuretic and detoxifying properties. This infusion can help eliminate excess fluids and toxins accumulated in the body, thus promoting better elimination.

Chamomile

Chamomile is known for its soothing properties on the nervous system. After busy days of festivities, a cup of chamomile tea can help relax the mind and promote restful sleep.

After the excesses of the holidays, taking care of yourself by integrating these beneficial infusions into your daily routine can be an effective way to regain balance and vitality.

Combined with a balanced diet and regular physical activity, these infusions will contribute to a new start for a year full of health and well-being.