Prague services collect thousands of Christmas trees from the streets

“The first trees traditionally appear in the streets of the metropolis after Christmas Day, but the biggest wave is always around Tře král, and then the trees are usually hung up until the end of February,” said Alexandr Komarnický, a spokesman for Prague Services, to Novinkám.

Cleaning crews collect discarded Christmas conifers at collection points all over Prague. The largest transshipment center is located in Průmyslová, Proboštská and Puchmajerova streets. Our crew filmed in Prague 7, near Orten Square.

“We have been transporting trees here for the past few days, several hundreds, maybe even a thousand, have been collected here over the entire weekend,” the spokesperson points to a huge pile of smaller and larger trees next to the parking spaces.

After Three Kings, people start getting rid of Christmas trees en masse.

“Tree Madness”

Several garbage collectors gradually load them into a large garbage can designed only for this bio-waste. Before the machine swallows trees and branches, men in orange vests always check them and remove what doesn’t belong.

“It’s going slowly, with this winter. It could be faster,” assesses one of the workers here, Tomáš Beneš. Apart from the colder weather at the beginning of the week, nothing seems to spoil the mood of the service employees, and they expected today’s long and tall pile of conifers.

“Because it’s the same scenario every year, after the sixth of January there’s a tree craze, as we call it, and everyone starts throwing out the trees en masse. So we’re used to it,” adds Beneš with a smile and returns to work.

The Prague services will first bundle the trees to the transshipment point, for example this one in Prague 7.

Hundreds of thousands of pieces

According to Komarnický, residents in the Prague metropolis get rid of hundreds of thousands of Christmas trees after the holidays. People should properly take them to the bins and containers, but not put them inside, so that they do not take up the capacity of the containers unnecessarily.

“It belongs to either the black or the colored bins. If people have a black trash can under the castle, in the courtyard or directly in the house, we ask that they take the trees to the colored ones,” advises the spokesperson of Prague Services. Ideally, the day before waste collection, not earlier.

“We saw it last year at the beginning of the year, and this year actually too, it was blowing strongly and it happened that trees were blown across the streets and roads. They complicated traffic and could cause minor damage to someone’s property, such as scraping a car,” recalls Komarnický.

Trees belong next to containers, not in them.

However, whoever gets rid of a tree in a place that is not intended for this purpose and is seen by city police officers in the act, they can deal with this offense “either for disturbing public order according to the Act on Certain Offenses, or for putting things away outside the designated place according to of the Act on the Capital City,” reports Irena Seifertová from the Office of the Director of the Municipal Police. city ​​of Prague.

In both cases, according to Seifertová, he faces a fine of up to 10,000 crowns on the spot. “Police officers can also solve the offense by agreement or notification to the administrative body,” she added.

It doesn’t even belong in the park

Some people want to “return trees to nature” and take them to city parks or forests. However, according to Komarnický, this is not the right way either. “In most cases, the tree is not thoroughly stripped, leaving decorations or hooks on it that could harm small animals, birds or wildlife,” he explained.

For a similar reason, they are not accepted at the Prague Zoo in Troja either. “Don’t bring used Christmas trees to us, we won’t use them. There is always a risk that part of the decoration will remain on them, and it is sometimes even life-threatening for the animals,” confirms Pavel Brandl, the curator of mammals there.

Trees must be thoroughly stripped of all decorations before being thrown away.

“We like to accept those Christmas trees that were not sold and did not reach homes,” says Brandl, adding that this year the number of donated unused trees was lower than in previous years.

“We use trees as shelter for a number of species, for example for birds that build their nests in them. And they are also enjoyed by various species of ungulates or elephants,” explains their use for animals in the zoo.

Unsold trees will be used by the zoo.

For compost or for energy production

The de-trimmed trees, which are cleared from the streets by the Prague Services, go to composting plants for the most part, where they are turned into wood chips or compost, which can be used, for example, as fertilizer for urban greenery.

“But unfortunately, it happens that we have trees that are unusable for further processing and recycling, which then go to the Malešice incinerator, where they generate heat and light for Prague households,” explains spokesperson Komarnický.

For example, last year they handed over 250 tons of “Christmas bio-waste” to the composting plant, and they expect a similar volume this year as well.

After the weekend, hundreds to thousands of discarded trees gathered at the gathering place in Prague 7.

