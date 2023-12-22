Prague shooting: four people threatened another attack

#Prague #shooting #people #threatened #attack

Among the persons produced, a 14-year-old boy from North Moravia claimed that he was preparing for a school shooting. Although the schoolboy’s act could be classified as violence against a member of the community, he cannot be held responsible due to his age, and he told the police that he was only joking about the attack.

A man from Prague who, according to his report, was planning to follow the example of the university rampage and kill people, was caught by commandos on Friday morning. Criminal proceedings were initiated against him for “spreading alarming messages”.

The third person detained is a woman from the Hradec Kralove region, who said she was sorry that someone had preceded her in the attack on the university. According to the police chief, the woman suffers from a mental disorder and does not have a gun license.

The fourth detained person, a man from Western Moravia, threatened to kill the entire family of the university attacker. The police seized a licensed weapon from the man, who is expected to be charged with intent to commit violence against several people. In four other cases, police proceedings were initiated due to the glorification of the shooter.

At the press conference, Vondrasek asked journalists to “not promote” the shooter and his crime during their work, as this could encourage others to commit similar crimes. Along with the perpetrator, fourteen people lost their lives at the Faculty of Arts of Károly University in Prague on Thursday. The fifteenth fatality died of his injuries in the hospital. 25 people were injured in the shooting.

Cover image source: Getty Images