Prana Pratishtha to launch ‘Bharat Varsha’ remake: Mohan Bhagwat – Mohan Bhagwat | Bharatvarsh

Prana Pratishtha to launch 'Bharat Varsha' remake: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will mark the beginning of the reconstruction campaign of ‘Bharat Varsha’ (Bharat Bhumi). In an article posted on the website of the RSS, he also called for an end to the conflict and hatred related to the Ayodhya dispute.

“The entire society accepts Lord Rama as the ideal of conduct. Therefore, now the conflict that has arisen for and against the dispute should end. The hatred that arose in the meantime must also end. The dedication of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the beginning of the campaign to redefine the ‘Bharat Varsha’ as a path of unity, progress and peace.

India’s history is full of invasions. Foreign invaders destroyed temples in India. Repeated this several times. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to destroy the morale of the Indian society. But we continued to defend and did not give up. The struggle of resistance continued. Repeated attempts were made to take control of Rama’s birthplace and build a temple there. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi is rooted in the minds of Hindus,” he added.

Editor's Pick

